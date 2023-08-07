Cleveland County hay farmers are recovering from last year’s drought, but recent warm weather may stunt efforts to replenish winter stores.
Sean Autry, owner of Thunder Valley Ranch Hay & Cattle Company out of Noble, Norman, Lexington and Purcell, said he didn’t sell any hay last year on account of the drought.
His company grows bermudagrass and prairie hay, a mix of local grasses, and he owns 80-100 heads of cattle. Last year, he barely had enough hay to feed his own cattle without purchasing extra bales.
This year, he plans to sell hay, but those plans are contingent on the weather. He said May’s storms created an early yield, which allowed him to start selling early.
"We should be starting them. but we are in our first cuttings," Autry said. "We still have two fields to cut. They take about a week each."
He is finishing his first cut and has two more fields to bale.
“The one we are doing now is 50 acres. The other is 65,” he said. “It takes a week to cut, move all the hay back to the farm, and bale.”
In two weeks, he can start thinking about baling his fields a second time.
“A lot of people that buy from me are scrambling to buy hay,” he said. “Hay has been averaging $50-60 a bale. The most I heard was $220 a bale.”
He said right now hay is around the $50 mark, but that’s barely enough to keep his farm going.
“Maintenance costs are skyrocketing. Can you produce hay and sell it at 50-60 a bale? Not really,” he said. “We have $250-300 thousand to spend on equipment, and $50 for a bale of hay isn’t cutting it.”
This year, he worked with the Oklahoma State University Extension Office to figure out how to get rid of his weeds.
“They are more stemmy or woody, the brushy type in our fields. Not the broadleaf weeds," he said.
Brad Secraw, OSU Extension agriculture educator, said the summer is the best time for farmers to start thinking about stockpiling bermudagrass for winter grazing.
“Depending on rainfall, one to two tons per acre of standing forage can be expected,” he said. “This forage can then be grazed generally until about late December through as late as March in some cases, significantly reducing hay feeding costs in many years.”
As growers are now cutting their bermudagrass fields, he said they should cut leaving two to three inches left, which will allow the grasses to grow back strong.
“Applying 50 to 100 pounds of nitrogen will increase yield and quality,” he said. “Grazing can begin in late October to early November.”
He said if the cool season grazing is available, stockpiled forage should be used first to reduce waste.
“Stockpiled bermudagrass forage can have very good quality, if well managed,” he said.
According to an OSU Extension report, in Stillwater, stockpiled bermudagrass in November had 13.1 percent protein and still had 10.9 percent protein in January.
“OSU research showed that protein supplementation was only necessary starting in December with two pounds of 14 to 25 percent protein feed per day,” he said. “This may be delivered on a three to four days-per-week basis.”
Secraw said the quality of bermudagrass varies year-to-year depending on the weather, and wetter winters cause standing forage to break down more quickly.
“In general, the grazing period is longer as we go from east to west in the state,” he said. “Additionally, winter weather may temporarily force hay feeding, and in some cases, cattle may refuse to graze stockpiled bermudagrass once available again.”
Autry said Oklahoma farmers lean toward bermudagrass because it stands up to the heat better than other species.
“Bermuda grass is drought tolerant so it does pretty well when it’s hot,” he said. “We do pretty good, as long as we are getting rain. If we don’t get rain and it’s 105 degrees, nothing is growing.”
