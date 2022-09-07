Jeffrey M. Hayden, an accomplished newspaper executive, has been appointed publisher of The Norman Transcript, effective immediately.
He has worked in the media field for 25 years, coming to The Transcript from Sound Publishing, a leading community news organization in Washington State and Alaska. He served as the company’s senior group publisher and digital director.
Paul Heidbreder, regional executive for The Transcript’s parent company, CNHI, LLC, announced Hayden’s appointment.
“Jeff Hayden has distinguished himself throughout his career,” said Heidbreder. “He brings commitment to quality journalism, print and digital skills and a strong sense of community to The Transcript.”
Hayden said he looks forward to directing the “full weight” of The Transcript’s print and digital platforms to benefit readers, advertisers and the community at large.
“The Transcript is crucial for keeping readers informed about issues important to Norman, and it has a large role to play in helping our advertisers’ revenues grow,” he said. “I am excited to begin working on behalf of the community and the economic development of Norman.”
A business degree graduate of the State University of New York, Hayden is a past president of the Mid-Atlantic Community Newspaper Association and a former director of the Western Pennsylvania Postal Customers Council. He led digital focused programs at both organizations.
Hayden has served in executive publishing, marketing and advertising roles for GateHouse Media (now Gannett), Media Consulting Services, Erie, Pennsylvania, Penny Saver, Michigan-based Trinity Holdings Inc., and Brown Thompson Newspapers in Pennsylvania.
“He is a perfect match for The Norman Transcript with his depth of experience, knowledge and background,” said Heidbreder. “He is a proven leader and exceptional communicator.”
