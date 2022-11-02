Fans and critics of Gov. Kevin Stitt turned up at the Norman Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday to show support and air grievances during a question and answer event sponsored by the Norman Economic Development Coalition.
More than a dozen protestors lined the sidewalk in front of the chamber building at 424 W. Main holding signs that read “stakeholder,” and “stop the turnpike mafia.”
Another sign quoted founding father, Samuel Adams: “first a right to life, secondly to liberty and thirdly to property.”
A few drivers honked horns and waved to protestors.
“Hell yeah!” a protester shouted in response to the drive-by support for a cause that has stirred deep angst in much of Ward 5, where the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has planned a toll road.
Stitt announced his $5 billion, 15-year long-range plan, known as ACCESS, on Feb. 22. The plan, which includes a turnpike in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed and another along Indian Hills Road, has drawn outrage from residents.
They have filed two lawsuits to challenge the plan in court.
‘He’ll have to see us’
Darla LeBlanc’s home is in the path of a proposed turnpike.
“We feel like Stitt definitely supports these turnpikes and the city of Norman does not,” LeBlanc said. “And we’re here today to let him know that we are people and we have lives.”
LeBlanc said her calls to Stitt’s office have not been returned, but she did receive a “generic letter” in response.
“If he won’t listen to us, at least he might have to see us when he steps in this building,” she said.
It was clear other protestors also had not felt heard since the announced turnpike plans.
Protestor Debbie Saltzman wore a badge that read ‘stakeholder. She was among those who did not feel heard by the governor.
“They are insinuating that the public was not a stakeholder,” Saltzman said. “We want him to know it does involve us. We do have something to do with it, or we should.
Stitt has been quoted as saying the turnpikes will be built mostly on empty land, but property owners have protested at the State Capitol to say that land is very much occupied, The Transcript reported in March.
When Stitt fielded questions Wednesday, the Transcript asked him if he had spoken with east Norman residents about the proposed turnpike while on the campaign trail.
“Absolutely,” Stitt said. “Yep. We sat down and had a nice conversation.”
Randy Carter, spokesman for the turnpike opposition organization Pike Off OTA, said he hadn’t heard about Stitt visiting east Norman. City Council member Rarchar Tortorello said, “as far as I know he has never spoken to east Norman about the turnpike.”
Tortorello, who represents Ward 5, where the turnpike is proposed, said he would have heard about it if Stitt had paid residents in his ward a visit.
“The turnpike is the single most voter-focused item out here in Ward 5,” Tortorello said. “That’s been around since Feb. 22, so everyone knows what the issues are.”
Partisan support mixed
The turnpike plan drew criticism even from Stitt’s own party. The governor has been criticized for endorsing new toll roads despite having signed the state’s GOP convention agreement not to build more of them until existing turnpikes are paid off.
R. J. Harris, Republican candidate for House District 44 spoke of his admiration for Stitt’s support of a near total ban on abortion, his decision not to enact a mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his support of “conscientious observers” — Oklahoma National Gaurd troops who declined to take the mRNA jab, he said.
When it came to turnpikes, however, it was a different story.
“I’m running on a platform of freedom and liberty,” Harris said. “I’m already on record saying this, and we won’t agree with candidates on everything, but I don’t agree with using the awesome power of eminent domain for private gain.
So, I’m not in support of the current turnpike efforts. I don’t support the turnpike authority in its current form and I think we should abolish it and come up with a better way to fund and build our roads.”
Sassan Moghadam, a local developer and failed candidate for House District 46, said he was there to support the governor.
Moghadam said he stands to lose millions in sales of some 180 lots that were under contract if OTA’s alignment on the Indian Hills turnpike becomes a reality.
“I guess that’s the price of progress,” he said.
Asked if he would be willing to pay that price, Moghadam replied, “If it’s fair market value, yes.”
Scott Martin, the chamber’s executive director, said neither the chamber nor its aerospace and transportation committee have taken a position on turnpikes.
While the chamber has yet to weigh in, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution to resist the turnpikes in March, followed by Cleveland County Commissioners who also disavowed the plan.
Councilor for Ward 3 Kelly Lynn, a conservative, said he was there to support Stitt’s “Oklahoma conservative values.”
Lynn referred to eminent domain as “the dirty side of government” before he cast his March vote with the rest of council.
“We need to support Republicans all over the state,” Lynn said.
Councilor for Ward 1 Brandi Studley said she wanted to be aware of any new promised policies that her constituents need to be aware of.
“I’m curious to see what the governor has to say for his plans for the future of the state, as well as for Norman,” Studley said. “Since Norman Economic Development Coalition is hosting this, I am hoping we can hear some productive things coming down the pipeline for our community.”
Cleveland County Commissioners were not present, but Rusty Grissom, a Republican candidate for District 3, was. His home is one-half of a mile from a proposed turnpike, he said.
While he said he sees “both sides” of the eminent domain argument, he was not convinced the turnpikes are necessary.
“I’m a fan of infrastructure and I know we need roads to get around on, but do they all have to be toll roads?” he said. “We’ve all been stuck in traffic on I-35, but we pay taxes to build roads.”
Grissom said he attended because he wanted to hear Stitt’s plans for the future.
“That’s the great thing about our country, you get to decide,” he said.
