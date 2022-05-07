Over the last two years the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted society in different ways. Objets Trouves, under the direction of Susan McCalmont worked to help the community embrace life holistically and find balance. Artistic expression and dialogue were vehicles utilized to make that happen.
On May 12, they will introduce Janice Tayler, internationally-recognized Canadian abstract artist and her latest body of work, "Layered Suspensions in Fragmented Space."
Tayler, like many global citizens, began to reflect on her life, past and present and began to wonder what the future could look like. The interpretation of abstract art is individual; however, in this case, the issues the world was impacted by all began to look the same. For several months, every man, woman and child were “sheltering in place,” isolated in an environment that created time for deep thought. For Tayler, this deep thought turned into an opportunity for the creative energy to flow.
“I started to reflect on my life and recognized that there were layers of issues as far back as childhood that were keeping me from being my authentic self. The isolation from friends and family made these issues more apparent due to the lack of human contact,” Tayler said.
These issues were suspended, each fragmented and with their own individual meaning. Tayler realized that this was the perfect opportunity to psychologically, physically and spiritually address them artistically.
Earth colors were used, complimented by green and blue, which laid the foundational contrast of what was and what could be. A burst of pink was used to express the positive energy needed to create change.
The materials chosen to create the body of work stem from Tayler’s desire to reflect and search for deeper meaning in her life, and provide the viewer the same opportunity. Sand was one of the primary components. Each grain of sand represents how life is communicated to each of us. She was taught to stay silent because her voice was not important or valued. It took years of personal work to break away from this mindset; however, the isolation began to make her reflect on that message. The isolation started to create some anxiety for her.
Research indicates that during the pandemic four of ten adults experienced anxiety. Creating this body of work was the solution to addressing the issues that were starting to amplify as a result of the pandemic.
Houses were receiving box after box of packages due to the isolation created by the pandemic. The cardboard used in the series of 10 images addresses how society has abandoned the environment and the importance of reusing and reintegrating these materials. Like materials, utilizing our talent and skill to help others during these critical times is vital to our existence.
Additionally, in spite of the decline of printed media, information in newspapers is still important. The stories printed document the memories and impact life is having on society individually and collectively. Finally, the twine pulls all the memories and life experiences together in order to help create the space for wholeness and balance.
Objets Trouves' goal is to provide the community with the opportunity to reflect on their experiences during the last two years and give deep thought and consideration to how they may want to move forward in their lives as they continue to address these issues.
Layered Suspensions in Fragmented Space, May 12-June 18, Objets Trouves, 6504 N. Western Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73116; 405-593-1063.