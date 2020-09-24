A COVID-19 vaccine could be expected as early as Nov. 1, Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye Thursday said in a media briefing.
Frye said distribution will be a phased approach. Department Chief of Staff Jackie Shawnee said the vaccine will be rolled out in three phases.
“Phase 1 is backed by assumptions we're basing our plans off of,” Shawnee said. “ … Our current plans are to prioritize — based on CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommendations — health care workers that are most at risk. Some assumptions we’re working off of are date of vaccinations could be as soon as Nov. 1 of 2020.”
Shawnee said the department is expecting 20,000 to 30,000 doses of the vaccine when distribution begins.
Phase 1 is split into two subcategories, according to a slide shown at the briefing. Its A Phase is for healthcare workers and the B Phase is for other essential workers and people at a higher risk of COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older.
Phase 2 would anticipate more of a pod style of distribution, Shawnee said. This entails likely sufficient supply to meet demand, expand beyond initial populations and using a broad provider network (ie. health care settings, commercial sector settings and public health venues), according to the slide shown at the briefing.
Vaccines would become more readily available as the state moves into Phase 3 of the distribution process, Shawnee said. This would mean a likely sufficient supply, open access to vaccination and maintain public health sites where required, according to a presented slide.
OU Medicine Immunologist Dr. William Hildebrand said he has high hopes for how the vaccine will work.
“The vaccine is going to give you herd immunity,” Hildebrand said. “The percentages you see now of herd immunity without a vaccine range about 10%, which is not nearly what we want which is 70%.”
Hildebrand said the vaccine will add on top of that 10% and hopefully bring herd immunity over the 70% threshold.
Universities and schools
In addition to vaccines, OSDH officials also touched on where most new cases are coming from, pointing to the opening of the schools and universities as a main spreader of the virus.
“The reason we think our cases are increasing … is this increased socialization, but it’s mostly the opening of the schools and universities,” Commissioner Frye said. “Where we’re seeing the biggest trends is with the universities.”
It’s mainly about what these students are doing after classes (ie. partying, different events, etc.), Frye said.
According to a graphic provided by the OSDH, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University have combined for over 650 new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.
A graph presented showed the age range of 18-35 accounting for 41.57% of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma County and 39.09% of cases in Tulsa County in September.
