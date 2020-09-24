The Oklahoma State Department of Health is considering a more consistent notification system for COVID-19 exposures in schools, the state interim epidemiologist said Thursday.
In an update to the Oklahoma State Board of Education Thursday, interim epidemiologist Jared Taylor said the Health Department is working to build relationships with school districts and create a more consistent statewide method for dealing with cases.
“We’re of course not pleased with where the state is at with COVID cases, and we’re not pleased with the impact that that has upon schools — we know there’s a lot of schools being impacted very significantly by the disease burden and the requirements and expectations surrounding our requirements on that disease burden,” Taylor said.
The interim epidemiologist said that while children are not as represented in state infection and hospitalization numbers as adults, there is “a dose-response situation,” meaning that the more COVID-19 any person is exposed to, the more likely they are to have a more severe case. Taylor said quarantining individuals in schools is essential in preventing heavier exposure in those sites.
The Health Department has received some concerns from schools that it is “being forceful” or “overassertive” in some cases, said Taylor, who noted that some districts also have been concerned about perceived discrepancies in the Health Department’s responses to different districts. Taylor said that while there have been some issues with the Health Department’s handling of some situation, other factors must be considered when comparing circumstances between districts.
“We want the policies to be as consistent and fair and reproducible as possible across the state, while being open to flexibility depending on the individual circumstance,” Taylor said. “ … I know that we’ve made mistakes and had inconsistencies, and it’s our fault that we’re responsible for, but there’s also some biases that get introduced into these situations where two schools feel like they had the same situation and yet got handled very differently, but when you actually did the case investigation, you determined that there were notable differences between those two scenarios and those two schools."
The response from the Health Department also depends on the relationship between a district and its county department, Taylor said, and what roles and responsibilities each agency has taken on in the reporting and contact tracing process.
Across the board right now, schools should be disseminating information to their communities and to their local health department, but should not be sharing personal case or exposure information to other districts for notification, Taylor said.
"We've had football teams that call each other and say, 'Hey, we've got a case — it was No. 71 and he played this many plays,'" Taylor said. "A, that's information that definitely should not be communicated in that manner, and B, when we come in and do that investigation, we do have more complete information and sometimes just straight up more accurate information than the school had, and that changes that investigation."
At this point, the department is considering giving county health departments the opportunity to change the way they communicate with school communities about exposures.
A new system could give county health departments and school districts the opportunity to send out a joint letter, marked with health department branding, explaining exposures and cases to a community.
Text notifications about exposures work well for the general public and for contained populations, Taylor said, but do not work as well to communicate about cases or outbreaks in a school. In the case of notifying school communities, texts might also go to students rather than parents, possibly becoming less effective.
Taylor said the letter-style exposure notification could be the first step in disseminating information quickly and uniformly across districts.
"We always want it to be a complementary and positive relationship,” Taylor said. "We had always sought to sort of lay it out that we were taking those roles and responsibilities so the school didn’t have to, but to the extent that the schools seek to have those roles and be more proactive and responsible on their own right, we’re talking about what that would look like and the ways we could facilitate that.”
