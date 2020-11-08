Instead of providing a new update on state COVID-19 case numbers on Sunday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health released a revised version of Saturday’s numbers, adding city and county-specific data.
On Saturday, the state reported 4,741 new COVID-19 cases. The Health Department noted at the time that while one cause for the massive increase in cases was “significant community spread,” the number was also partially due to case backlog and to “some duplicated cases.”
The department said Saturday that the number would be corrected in Sunday’s report. However, Sunday’s COVID report only contained the revised Saturday numbers, and did not provide new case information.
Sunday’s update corrected Saturday’s new case number from 4,741 new cases to 4,507 new cases. The revision places the state’s seven-day new case average at 1,928, and the state’s cumulative case total at 136,258 as of Saturday.
“We have no reason to believe our revised number is an anomaly, but instead shows community spread is occurring,” State Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said in a statement obtained by KWGS News reporter Chris Polansky. “We continue to urge all Oklahomans to take this highly-contagious virus seriously and act immediately to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance to others."
Oklahoma’s death toll stands at 1,438. As of Friday evening, the state was reporting 1,045 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations. The next hospitalization update will come in Monday evening’s executive order report.
The state also released Saturday case numbers for specific cities and counties, an update it did not provide on Saturday.
The update shows 167 new COVID-19 cases in Norman on Saturday and an additional death in the city. Norman has now recorded 61 COVID-19-related deaths and 4,880 cumulative cases.
Saturday’s numbers also show 326 new cases in Cleveland County, by far a record single-day increase in county numbers. The county has now recorded 9,384 cumulative COVID-19 cases, and with the latest Norman death, 111 COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, brining the city’s cumulative case total to 1,723. The city has recorded 18 COVID-related deaths.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
