The Oklahoma State Health Department said it does not archive the statistical information it finds regarding contact tracing when someone tests positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing is the process of identifying the people with COVID-19. It traces the people they have been in contact with and places they would have visited in the days prior to them contracting the virus.
The Transcript sent an open records request on July 16 asking for information regarding contact tracing within Cleveland County. It requested statistics of where people most frequently reported coming into contact with COVID-19 within Cleveland County, the procedures for contact tracing and how many individuals are staffed to conduct contact tracing.
On July 17, OSDH communications director Kristin Davis said the state Health Department does not have the information requested. And Rob Crissinger, a communications and media relations manager with OSDH, said the department did not have the requested records on July 28.
Davis was asked if the OSDH does conduct contact tracing within Cleveland County.
“Yes, I believe we do,” Davis said in response to the question. “We contact trace all over the entire state.”
Davis said the OSDH does not keep statistics of where people most frequently come into contact with COVID-19.
“I don’t know how you would find that information other than just talking to people,” Davis said.
The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is one of two counties whose health department is autonomous from the state, Tulsa County being the other one. OCCHD has put out six updates regarding where people have most frequently come into contact with COVID-19
In the most recent update Aug. 4, the OCCDH stated that six hotspots within its county for COVID-19 were jails/prisons, daycares, office settings, restaurants, manufacturing/warehouse and faith-based venues.
When Davis was asked what information the department gets from contact tracing, she said that she could send basic information on how it is conducted and pointed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
“What our contact tracing process is if somebody [has] tested positive for COVID-19, we reach out to them immediately and let them know they are positive for the disease,” Davis said. “ ... Then we also track who they’ve been in contact with and perhaps what locations they’ve been to, like if they went to a church. But a lot of times people don’t know or they don’t remember and a lot of times that information isn’t completely accurate — relying on people’s memories — so we try the best we can, but the most important thing is that we follow up with each person who tests positive.”
Davis was asked if the department keeps the information of where the individuals have been that they receive through their contact tracing efforts, and she said they do not.
“We just don’t create those kinds of reports,” Davis said.
Davis also was asked why the Health Department doesn’t keep that information and how officials know if it is safe to open up bars, churches, restaurants etc. Davis said she would need to get a media statement regarding those questions but did not respond at press time.
During a Thursday press conference, Oklahoma State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said the state Health Department does try to reach out and conduct contact tracing with every individual testing positive for COVID-19.
“I don’t know the exact number at this time, but we try to reach out to each and every one of them,” Frye said. “When it comes to our system, we’ve recently updated to an MTX platform for that to be done on a more automated basis. Before it was spreadsheets and pieces of paper. Now it’s all automated.”
According to Texas-based MTX Group Inc., its Disease Monitoring and Control App monitors spread of the Coronavirus outbreak, provides immediate clinical attention to affected individuals and prevents community spread.
In Thursday’s press conference, Gov. Kevin Stitt said over 450 employees in the state Health Department are tasked with conducting contact tracing.
“85% of those contact tracers we’ve hired were previously out of work, and did I mention they’re all Oklahomans that we got back to work?” Stitt said. “So, if you’re looking for a job, the health department is actually still hiring and we’re looking for more contact tracers.”
