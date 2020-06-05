Update 7 p.m.: The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its daily COVID-19 update Friday evening, reporting 96 new cases and one additional death statewide.
Oklahoma's COVID-19 case total now stands at 7003. The department has reported 5867 recoveries and 345 COVID-19-related deaths.
Friday's update showed six new cases in Cleveland County, where the COVID-19 case total now stands at 520. The county has reported 458 recoveries and 37 deaths.
The Friday report also showed updated Norman data. The city has recorded 248 total COVID-19 cases and 221 recoveries. 20 Norman residents have died in relation to COVID-19.
NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health did not release updated COVID-19 data Friday morning despite announcing that it will start sharing local infection and death numbers again.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Wednesday that while the Health Department had legal concerns about COVID-19 data sharing, the department could legally begin resume local data sharing.
On Friday, the department announced that leaders have found a way to start re-sharing city and ZIP code-specific COVID-19 information, along with facility-specific nursing home data.
But Friday's announcement also came with a caveat: While the Health Department can start re-sharing local data, those numbers were not available Friday morning.
The department did not share any COVID-19 numbers in its daily email, and the state's COVID Data Dashboard still did not display current data as of 1 p.m. Friday. According to the Health Department's daily email, "technical difficulties" prevented data sharing.
As of the most recently provided numbers Thursday, the Health Department had reported 6,907 total COVID-19 cases and 5,781 recoveries.
The department's most recent executive order report on Thursday evening showed that Oklahoma labs have processed 218,010 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 209,564 were negative.
As of Thursday, 344 Oklahomans had died in relation to COVID-19.
Cleveland County had 514 total COVID-19 cases, 456 of them recovered. As of Thursday, the county had reported 37 COVID-19-related deaths.
Norman numbers from Thursday were available on the Health Department's website Friday. Those numbers showed 248 total COVID-19 cases in the city, up six cases from the last-reported Norman numbers on May 29.
Thursday's numbers showed 221 recoveries and 20 COVID-19-related deaths in Norman.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
