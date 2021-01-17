The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported four additional deaths and 88 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Sunday.
Norman has now reported 11,273 COVID-19 cases and 9,860 recoveries. The city has recorded 100 COVID-related deaths.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is currently at 101 cases.
Norman Regional Health System’s latest updated hospitalization numbers show increasing local hospitalization numbers through late December and early January. The numbers will be updated Monday.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,314 new cases in the state Sunday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 354,979.
The state reported another 35 deaths Sunday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,987. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again to 3,373.
Statewide hospitalization numbers from Friday evening show 1,866 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 220 new cases Sunday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 23,695. The health department has reported 20,577 recoveries in the county.
The four additional deaths in Norman increased the county's COVID-19-related death toll to 190.
Moore reported 49 new cases Sunday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 5,128. Moore’s death toll remained at 32.
The update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map showed an average of 102.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 8-14. The number is by far the highest weekly new case average the county has recorded.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
