NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed Monday that the unusually low new COVID numbers the agency reported the last two days are inaccurate due to technical issues.
The state reported just 168 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 25,433. The Health Department has reported 19,750 total recoveries.
The department said in an email Monday that Sunday and Monday's abnormally low new case numbers are due to "technical data entry issues," and that the numbers "do not reflect real-time data." The state reported 209 new cases Sunday, down significantly from the 916 new cases reported Saturday.
The department did not clarify in its email Monday what those technical issues are, and did not immediately respond to a request for more specifics. According to the email, the Health Department is working to resolve the unspecified issues.
The state will issue its next hospitalization update Monday evening. As of the last update from Friday, Oklahoma had 547 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations.
The ongoing COVID-19 spike in Oklahoma is due not just to increased testing, but to higher rates of positive tests and increased community spread, state health officials say. State experts and hospital representatives have warned that the state is beginning to experience a strain on its hospital and ICU capacities.
The Health Department Monday reported one additional COVID-19-related death in Tulsa County, bringing the state death toll to 452. The death did not occur in the last 24 hours.
The department reported nine new cases in Norman Monday, raising the city's cumulative case total to 867.
The Health Department has reported 695 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
The state also reported 15 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now recorded 1,693 total COVID-19 cases and 1,329 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
The Health Department has reported 138 total COVID-19 cases, 118 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes. The newest cases this month have all come from Brookhaven Extensive Care and the Norman branch of the Oklahoma Veterans Center.
The next update on nursing home numbers will come out Monday evening.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
