While the pandemic’s presence in Oklahoma is not as extreme this Fourth of July as last, COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise across the state, prompting officials to urge caution for the unvaccinated.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the main difference between this year’s celebration and last is that people who are vaccinated have the option to celebrate as they normally would, but those who aren’t inoculated are cautioned against celebrating as normal.
“Variants of any virus are to be expected,” Dr. Gitanjali Pai, chief medical officer for the state of Oklahoma, said in a press release. “However, this doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be taken seriously. Cases of COVID-19 in people who have already had the vaccine, known as breakthrough cases, are less likely to occur, but possible.
“If you are vaccinated, it is less likely that you will have a severe or life-threatening case of COVID-19 if you do become infected. The delta variant poses a significant risk to those who have not been vaccinated, though, because it spreads more easily than other strains and, like all strains, can cause severe illness in unvaccinated people.”
The health department released guidelines Friday for how unvaccinated individuals can most safely celebrate the Fourth of July.
Their three recommendations for unvaccinated individuals are:
• Wear a mask if you plan to gather indoors with people outside your household.
• You may choose not to wear a mask if you plan to gather outdoors in a socially distanced setting
• If you plan to travel, you may be required to wear a mask on planes, buses or other public transportation.
For individuals who are vaccinated, there are two main recommendations:
• According to Centers for Disease Control and health department guidance, vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask when gathering indoors or outdoors, unless required by local law or business guidance. However, they may still choose to wear a mask if you are attending a crowded event or meeting with unvaccinated people.
• Vaccinated people may want to take advantage of the summer weather and celebrate outdoors, particularly if meeting up with anyone who is unvaccinated.
“The best way you can protect yourself against more transmissible variants like the Delta variant is to get vaccinated,” health department deputy commissioner Keith Reed said in a release. “Right now, the evidence we have shows that the FDA Emergency Use Authorized vaccines currently in use are largely effective against variants of COVID-19. If you’re unvaccinated, we ask that you please take other precautions such as the three W’s — wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.