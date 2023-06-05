State and county health officials are encouraging residents to protect themselves from West Nile virus this summer.
Adults and children, who are spending more time outdoors, are susceptible to mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile, which are spreading in Oklahoma, officials said.
The disease, which is not often reported, killed two people in Oklahoma in 2021, according to data provided by the Oklahoma Department of Health. The department is in the process of finalizing 2022 data, a spokesperson said.
At its peak in 2012, West Nile virus killed 15 Oklahomans, officials reported.
Amy Allen, a public health specialist and environmental health supervisor for the Cleveland County Health Department, said 80% of people infected with West Nile virus are asymptomatic or display mild symptoms and may not know they have the disease.
Dr. Saud Ahmed, an infectious disease physician at Norman Regional Health System, said while most people don’t exhibit symptoms, those that do need to take them seriously.
“If you experience any concerning, serious symptoms you should seek medical attention and should not be ignored,” he said. “For West Nile virus, these include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.”
Ahmed said symptoms can occur in people of any age, but people 60 years old and older run the greatest risk of infection.
“People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants, are also at greater risk,” he said.
Erica Rankin-Riley with the state health department told The Transcript there is no treatment for West Nile virus, so individuals needs to work with their health care providers to treat symptoms.
“If an individual has a severe case of West Nile virus and presents to their healthcare provider, they may receive supportive treatment such as pain medication, intravenous fluids, or other types of medical care determined by their provider,” Rankin-Riley said.
West Nile Virus has been around since the 1930s, and the first reported case in the U.S. came in 1999.
Allen said it is transmitted by mosquitoes who take in the virus from infected avian populations who later go on to bite humans.
“During the biting process, they can spread that virus from the bird that they had previously bit into,” she said.
Allen said Oklahoma’s mosquito season changes every year, but in 2023, it started around May 1 and it will likely continue to Oct. 31.
“In Oklahoma, it depends on how warm it gets and how long it stays warm,” she said.
Preventing West Nile
Allen said the Cleveland County Health Department is recommending four ways to prevent West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne viruses:
• Use a mosquito repellent that has an active ingredient registered by the Environmental Protection Agency, such as DEET, Icardin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535. To search the right kind of repellent, visit www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/.
• Avoid outdoor activities when mosquitoes are most active. West Nile virus is disseminated by the Culex species of mosquitoes, which are most active during dawn and dusk.
• Drain stagnant water on or near property, like bird baths, puddles or even a clogged gutter.
“If you remove that standing water, you remove the place where the mosquito is going to lay its eggs,” Allen said.
In areas where water can’t be removed, homeowners can use a larvicide, a bacteria-based water treatment that kills baby mosquitoes. The County Health Department is distributing larvicide for free, but Allen said it is also for sale at feed stores.
• Wear long sleeves and long pants. Exposing less skin gives fewer opportunities for mosquitoes to bite. Allen recommends wearing light colors, as mosquitoes are harder to spot in dark gray, brown, and black colors.
Mary Bixler, spokesperson for the Cleveland County Health Department, said homeowners should also worry about mosquitoes coming inside the house.
“Repair window screens to keep mosquitoes out of the home,” she said. “If you like to leave doors open, consider adding a screen door (permanent or removable).”
Bixler said Oklahoma has 60 types of mosquitoes, and most of them don’t carry disease. However, they come out at different times of the day, or night, which is why it is important to be prepared for mosquito attacks around the clock.
“Even if they don’t carry disease, they are still annoying,” she said.
