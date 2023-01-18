Norman health professionals are encouraging residents to consider healthier lifestyles by kicking tobacco products following a recent proclamation by Gov. Kevin Stitt declaring Jan. 18-25 OK to Quit week.
According to OK to Quit, more than 580,000 Oklahoman adults smoke, as well as 30,000 high school students, which puts Oklahoma 36th in the U.S. for smoking usage.
Brooke Walling, nurse practitioner at Norman Regional, said that the new year is a great time to stop smoking.
“We are in our third week of the year. We want to encourage patients to keep going [with their resolutions],” she said. “I tell people it’s never too late to quit, or for healing to happen.”
Walling said giving up smoking does a lot for patients because smoking is particularly harmful for those who are experiencing different diseases. She said it is important for smokers to work closely with a primary care provider to come up with a plan to cut out tobacco.
“There are lots of medications that can be prescribed, and there is 1-800-QUIT-NOW that gives out help and quitting tobacco products, but there are prescription medications that can be initiated by a primary care provider to help them reach their goals,” she said.
According to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, callers can receive different products and services, including free patches, gum, or lozenges, coaching calls, web coaching, supportive text messages, helpful emails, and a quit guide.
Mary Bixler, Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson, said the county offers resources as well.
“Something that our health educators do is they present on the effects of tobacco on health, as well as e-cigarettes to schools and nonprofits, and they distribute resources on smoking cessation,” she said.
Health educators work closely with Norman Public Schools to make sure students have safe pathways to quit substance abuse.
Bixler said health is most likely achieved when users can put aside stigmas related to addiction.
“I see [Oklahoma Tobacco Hotline] post a lot of information,” she said. “I like to share their content quite a bit on our social media because it gives stories of people who quit.”
Oklahoma Tobacco Hotline also has information for those who don’t have insurance or a primary care provider.
Patti Davis, Oklahoma Hospital Association president, said tobacco remains the single, largest preventable cause of disease and death in Oklahoma.
“Tobacco users are dealing with an addiction,” she said. “On top of that, they’re trying to change a behavior and a habit that they have likely engaged in for more than half their life.
“Thankfully, there are free resources available to help empower individuals to take their life back from smoking and quit for good.”
Walling recommends that tobacco users take baby steps when quitting.
“It takes a lot of patience on part of our patients,” she said. “I try to get them to move their cigarettes to a different location so they have to go in a locked cabinet, or go outside to smoke.”
According to Walling, the body craves natural chemicals through patterns, not just toxic chemicals, and that bodies can recreate some of these natural chemicals through motions without introducing them to harmful chemicals.
“Cigarette users are used to holding something in their mouth or in their fingers, so I recommend getting cinnamon toothpicks,” she said. “They can sometimes suck on one of those to get that sensation of having something in their mouth, but they are not having to smoke at that time,” she said.
Walling does not recommend vaping as a path to healing, as is sometimes suggested by her patients. A problem with vaping is that nicotine content isn’t regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which makes it difficult to know what users are putting in their bodies.
“With vapes, like Juul pods, they can crank up the amount of nicotine so it equals the amount of a pack of cigarettes, and you never really know the actual dosage,” she said. “I think that’s the biggest concern from a health standpoint. When they vape, I don’t know how much they are really using, or how much they are actually taking in.”
