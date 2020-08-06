The preliminary hearing for a Moore police officer accused of manslaughter that was set for Thursday was rescheduled.
Moore Police Department Officer Kyle Lloyd was scheduled to appear before Cleveland County Special Judge Scott Brockman on Thursday. Lloyd was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter on Jan 2. for the death of Emily Scott Gaines, a Moore High School student.
This is the fourth time Lloyd’s hearing has been rescheduled, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network. Lloyd’s original preliminary hearing conference was scheduled for Feb. 11.
A spokesperson for the Cleveland County District Attorney's office said the hearing was rescheduled because the defense counsel had a family emergency. The hearing will be rescheduled soon, the spokesperson said.
According to an affidavit, Lloyd, 34, was driving on Southwest 134th Street and South Sooner Road in Oklahoma City while off duty at 7:41 a.m. on Dec. 14. He was driving 94 mph in a 50-mph zone when he collided with Gaines, 18. Gaines was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an Oklahoma City Police report, Lloyd was injured and taken to Norman Regional Hospital for treatment. He was released after receiving treatment.
Lloyd posted a $10,000 bond shortly after he was arrested, according to OSCN.
Lloyd was placed on administrative paid leave and will remain on staff until the case is resolved, MPD public information officer Jeremy Lewis said.
