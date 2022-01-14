The court date for a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against the city — filed after the City Council nixed a property development in 2021 — has been moved to Feb. 10.
The lawsuit, filed by attorney Sean Rieger on behalf of developer Jalal Farzaneh, accused the city council of denying Farzaneh his “due process rights” because councilors didn’t provide clear guidance based on municipal laws to deny his request for a rezone.
The request, denied 7-2 at the council’s Oct. 12, 2021 meeting, was in connection with Farzaneh's proposed development of 140 homes in the Eagle Cliff housing addition at Cedar Lane Road and 12th Avenue SE.
While more than 50 residents in the area had written letters protesting the development, Rieger and the two councilors who voted in favor of the development argued Farzaneh met city requirements. The councilors who denied the rezone did not comment on their reasoning for their “no” votes.
The court date concerning the motion was initially set for Thursday.