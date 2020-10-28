A hearing has been set in district court on a lawsuit that could determine the outcome of a recall petition to oust Mayor Breea Clark.
Unite Norman, a group which initiated the recall, filed its lawsuit against City Clerk Brenda Hall on Oct. 2 after the petition did not gain enough certified signatures.
According to the legal notice published in The Transcript on Sept. 23, of the necessary 18,154 signatures required for the office of mayor to be recalled, Unite Norman submitted 20,661 but the clerk verified only 15,954.
The lawsuit petition challenges the methods the clerk used to determine the number of registered voters and the signature validation process.
Cleveland County Chief District Judge Thad Balkman will hold a hearing on the matter at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Meanwhile, Unite Norman is attempting to be heard in another recall petition lawsuit, filed by Ward 3 Alison Petrone on Sept. 22 against the clerk. The clerk certified enough signatures for a recall election.
After the lawsuit was filed, city attorneys announced they found duplicate signatures, according to their response to the court. The new count placed the petition three short of the necessary signatures to trigger a recall election.
Unite Norman filed a motion to intervene to answer accusations regarding its signature circulation methods, court records show. Group cofounder Russell Smith told The Transcript the group identified more than 100 signatures that should not have been disqualified.
Hearings for this lawsuit have not been scheduled.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
