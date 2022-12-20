A hearing has been set for a lawsuit against the city of Norman an attorney has said will cost the taxpayer millions of dollars if a court rules in his client’s favor.
Sean Rieger filed the lawsuit on behalf of Shaz Investments Inc. in November 2021 after the City Council declined to approve a land use change for new homes in the Eagle Cliff Housing addition.
A hearing for a partial summary judgment will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, according to a judge’s order.
In a prior court filing, Rieger argued the council’s decision constituted a “total taking” of his client’s land, “condemned” for any future use. He told The Transcript his client will seek “millions in damages.”
City Attorney Kathryn Walker told The Transcript in October that if the city loses, the damages will be placed on the property tax rolls for a three-year period.
Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton also told the Transcript after a hearing was postponed in October the parties had been working “to bring a resolution” to the lawsuit.
The argument
During the October 2021 meeting, Rieger asked the council to approve 140 homes, noting that his client would install detention for stormwater. He did not request any changes to the existing requirements in the residential zoning.
The request was to allow the proposed home to be placed from the future urban service area to the current urban service area, a proposal that was also inline with low-density zoning for the area.
Such requests in the neighborhood have been repeatedly approved, Rieger argued at the time. Staff supported the proposal. The council voted against it 7-2 with Ward 3 council member Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 council member Rarchar Tortorello voting in favor.
The city filed a motion for partial summary judgment earlier this year.
Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton argued the council’s decision to dismiss was warranted because the development didn’t meet “certain storm drainage criteria” in the city’s Comprehensive Land Use and Transportation 2025 Plan.
The plan guides city staff and the council’s future decisions for land use and infrastructure decisions.
Rieger claimed the city’s argument relies on a video from the council meeting which contains hearsay, which is “irrelevant, prejudicial and improper lay testimony.”
Several people spoke against the proposed development during the council meeting, but addressed their concerns regarding the existing housing addition’s problems instead of the proposal for the additional homes, Rieger stated in his response to the court.
Opponents to the development complained that erosion was out of control and posed a danger to children who play near those areas in the neighborhood.
The Potts Family Farm owners said it would increase flooding on their property down stream of Imhoff Creek, which floods. The farm is in a floodway, where flood waters naturally flow onto the property.
Home owners association President Derek Rosendahl said the city’s regulations are not based on the latest data for rainfall. An engineer, Tim Johnson, told the council he is used an expert witness in court cases and that he noted changes have been occurring to the land for decades. As land has developed, so too has stormwater runoff.
Rieger said their comments could not be considered, in his brief to the court.
“Alleged issues with the existing development have zero bearing on whether Plaintiff’s proposed development satisfied Norman 2025,” he wrote.
Knighton countered comments from those opposed to the request could not be ignored. He cited a 1928 Supreme Court ruling which did not specify “the type of information” a council “may rely on when making legislative judgments.”
In addition, Knighton argued that if the court does not consider comments which led to the council’s decision, that public hearings before the council are “an exercise in futility.”
“If the Legislature wanted to limit the information a legislative body can rely upon when establishing or amending a district regulation,” he wrote, “it could have done so by limited the opportunity to be heard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.