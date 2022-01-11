Attorneys for the City of Norman and a local developer will be in court Thursday to argue that claims made by Shaz Investments LLC should be dismissed.
The city will ask District Judge Thad Balkman to deny claims for punitive damages alleged by Shaz owner Jalal Farzaneh after the council declined his zoning request in October to build more homes in the Eagle Cliff housing addition.
As reported by The Transcript, Sean Rieger filed a lawsuit on behalf of Shaz in November, alleging the loss of millions of dollars because his client could not develop the land.
Rieger referred to the council’s action as a “total taking” of the land and said its decision was “irrational.”
Rieger alleged in his petition to the court that his client’s “due process rights” were violated after the council did not provide clear guidance based on city ordinances or codes to deny the request.
He also stated to the court that the city’s 2025 Land Use and Transportation Plan was so vague it should be considered “unconstitutional.”
In the city’s argument to dismiss the claim for punitive damages, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said Shaz did not make a claim for damages against the city based on “alleged violations of the Oklahoma Constitution,” therefore the claim for damages must be dismissed.
She also argued to the court that Shaz cannot seek punitive damages “against municipal defendants,” according to state law.
“Under the GTCA [Oklahoma Government Tort Claims Act], ‘no award for damages in action or any claim against the state or a political subdivision shall include punitive or exemplary damages,’” Walker wrote.
The city claims Rieger’s client should have provided a claim of damages in writing within one year from the date of loss to “the office of the clerk of the governing body,” Walker’s statement to the court argues.
Rieger’s response to the court argued his client’s claims fall outside “the scope” of the tort law, nor is the council’s action to interfere with private property rights, “inverse condemnation,” governed by that law.
He pointed to case law that has defined “a taking” of private property as when “government overtly exercises dominion and control over property,” Rieger said in his response. He previously asked the judge to grant an injunction to stop the city from denying his client’s request and overturn the council’s decision.
Residents in the area protested the developer’s request. The development is near Bishop Creek, for which the city has several stormwater projects planned.
Those who opposed it said the area surrounding the housing addition has been prone to increasing flooding, but Rieger argued that the same land on which it floods is in FEMA’s floodway and floodplain map. Eagle Cliff Homeowners Association President Derek Rosendahl argued, as a climate scientist, that the floodplain had moved over the years.
City staff told The Transcript at the time that detention ponds the developer agreed to install would mean the rate of stormwater into the watershed would not increase after the proposed homes were built.
The hearing is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Cleveland County Courthouse.