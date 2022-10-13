An opposition group that filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will share the same judge as a separate lawsuit against the agency.
Pike Off OTA filed its lawsuit, which accused the agency of not following proper bond procedure and that it did not have legislative authority to build a turnpike in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed in east Norman, in May. This part of the expansion plan is known as the South Extension.
The proposed toll road is part of a $5 billion, 15-year statewide expansion of the turnpike system which the agency announced in February.
A hearing on the OTA’s motion to dismiss is set for Nov. 4.
Pike Off attorney Rob Norman said the motion is without merit. OTA’s attorneys allege that the Oklahoma Supreme Court is the proper venue for all legal challenges to turnpikes — the same argument raised in a second lawsuit against the agency.
The motion to dismiss does not address the accusations Norman raised in his lawsuit, but he believes that it will continue in district court. Judge Timothy Olsen has already ruled that an open meeting act lawsuit filed by Stan Ward will be heard in district court after OTA made the same argument.
“The motion to dismiss is not meritorious,” Norman said. “We have claims that need to move forward in the district court process.”
His comments come after the state supreme court declared Friday it would hear OTA’s request for a bond validation proceeding, but that its order did not stay the two lawsuits in district court.
“Particularly after [Friday’s] order,” Norman said, “our position is that the Supreme Court is going to allow that case to move forward.”
Pike Off Lawsuit
The legislature must approve turnpike projects according to the state’s Enabling Act, but Norman argued the agency never obtained legislative approval for the toll road in the watershed.
The lawsuit contends that because the South Extension is not described in a 1987 bill adopted by the state legislature, the proposed toll road is not unauthorized by lawmakers and cannot be built until it is codified in state law.
In a second claim for relief, the two local attorneys also allege the OTA cannot build two other toll roads because the agency seeks a bond it should have issued for them in 1989, when it did so for other projects listed in the 1987 bill.
Title 69, Section 1705(f) states that turnpike projects “shall be financed, constructed and operated under one bond indenture.”
The Tri-City Connector and the East West Connector are described in that bill. The Tri-City route will connect the Kilpatrick Turnpike from State Highway 152 south to I-44. The East West corridor will connect from Newcastle east to Interstate 35 and then east to I-40 to link to the Kickapoo Turnpike, along Indian Hills Road.
The OTA has said proposed turnpike projects — including those in the Norman area — were authorized by the 1987 bill.
OTA contends that the Oklahoma Supreme Court, which validates the use of bonds for the agency, authorized “a phased in approach” for projects since the first bond indenture.
