Mangum is in Greer County, out in the rural southwest part of the state. It’s the kind of small town where you might see a car driving down the street with a guy sitting in the open trunk pulling a lawnmower behind.
Vignettes like that could be the inspiration for the kind of songs Matt Moran writes. He resides in Mangum with his wife and three children.
Moran briefly paused our recent telephone interview to describe the lawnmower-towing car. He will be performing songs from his new LP “Heartache Kid” July 14 at the Blue Bonnet Bar, 321 E. Main St.
Moran said that living in his part of the world is absolute inspiration for the lyrics he writes and the music he makes.
“It’s 100%,” Moran said. “I try to base every song I write in the identity of rural America. That’s what I’ve always known and where I’ve grown up. I want it to be represented in country music in a different way than it is in popular culture.”
Song titles on “Heartache Kid” include “Salt Fork,” “Rodeo Clown” and “Palomino.” They display an attractive sensitivity and down to earth sensibility.
“I want rural America to be represented in a more realistic way,” Moran said. “It’s not all about beer, trucks, getting married and settling down.”
He’s never been a rodeo clown, but his song is a good ballad about those seemingly fearless folks.
“I wrote that song one day after my 45-minute drive home from work,” he said. “That’s about what you have to do out here in rural Oklahoma. I was thinking about how songs are often written about specific professions, wondering if there’s a profession that’s never been written about. I went down that road of what it must be like to be a traveling person, but not the ones who ride the bulls and horses. There are plenty of those songs. What about the guy that doesn’t get the credit that he deserves?”
Moran uses the term “existential country music” to describe his lyricism, which naturally has begged many questions from listeners.
“Lots of country songs have a very specific story arc with beginning, middle and end,” he said. “There’s usually a resolution whether it’s happy or sad. I like to look at things a little more existentially because my songs don’t really have that. They’re more slice of life, stories of where people are in a given moment. They may not know where they’re coming from or going to, but you know where they are right then. They’re about emotions you have in a given situation.”
Moran has performed over 250 live shows in the past four years throughout Oklahoma and Texas. “Heartache Kid,” released in May, is what he considers his “first full-fledged album.”
Moran’s Blue Bonnet Bar gig is not his first Norman rodeo. He’s also performed at the Red Brick Bar, Michelangelo’s and Opolis, sometimes with other bands.
Moran feels like he’s now in a good place artistically.
“I feel like I struggled for years and years to find what I wanted to sound like,” he said, “and what kind of songs I wanted to write. For ‘Heartache Kid,’ I feel like I’ve absolutely picked up on it. Finally I’ve been able to combine the musical influences I’ve had over my lifetime.
“Some people have hit the nail on the head: I write country music, but with 90s influences of the Gin Blossoms and Counting Crows that I grew up with as a kid. People are hearing a lot of that in there, which I’m excited about. I’ve hit that place where they’re able to see those connections come through. I just like that I’ve gotten to a point where I can successfully go on the road, which has taken a long time in audience building. It can be done without coming back thousands of dollars in debt.”
Moran’s disc doesn’t sound like country music.
“I consider myself country,” he said. “I guess that’s because it’s primarily the base of what I listen to and what inspires me lyrically. I always think back to that Tom T. Hall song, ‘Country Is,’ because country can be whatever you want it to be. That’s been proven with the resurgence of some newer country artists.”
Moran will be performing at the Blue Bonnet as a duo with his brother Daniel Moran.
“On this tour my brother will be playing keyboards,” he said. “Me on acoustic guitar (and lead vocals) promoting this new record. We’ll be playing all the songs off that record plus all the songs off my first one released a couple of years ago. We also play some Oklahoma-Texas red dirt covers keeping in touch with the music we grew up on.”