The Norman City Council approved a resolution in favor of Amtrak’s announcement that it will open a new line for passenger rail in Oklahoma.
The company announced a nationwide expansion that includes a new route on its Heartland Flyer from Oklahoma City through Wichita, Kansas to a connection that ends in Newton. According to its website, the new service will offer a one daily roundtrip and two additional trips daily between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth, Texas. Norman is a stop on the route to Texas, Amtrak’s website reads.
A construction timeline was not included on Amtrak’s website but the Kansas connection and related national expansion projects are part of Amtrak’s 2035 long-range plan, which includes improvements and expansion of corridor routes to connect an additional “160 communities” to the national network.
No funding from the city is required, and according to studies, local economies are expected to benefit from the expansion, the staff report indicated.
Taylor Johnson, Norman’s transit and parking project manager, said the absence of a line between Oklahoma City and Kansas has been a big gap for the national network.
“If you wanted to go south, you’d have to either go from Kansas City to St. Louis and then go down through to Little Rock, Arkansas over to Forth Worth and then go to Oklahoma City,” he said. “It’s just this really big gap in the middle of the country.”
Advocates have requested the line for years, Johnson said.
Northern Flyer Alliance, an organization of 49 cities along the Interstate 35 corridor, has expressed support for the project, its website reads. More than 88 resolutions have been submitted in approval of the project.
Friends of the Northern Flyer Alliance, a nonprofit organization which has promoted the Kansas connection, stated that studies show closing the 200-mile gap will boost ridership from “70,000 on the Heartland Flyer to over 200,000 annually.”
Funding
While Amtrak announced its “Amtrak Connects US” plan in June 2021, the passage of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November presents “an excellent opportunity to bring this connection to fruition,” the council’s staff report stated.
Resolutions like Norman’s can send a clear message the line is needed and welcomed by communities along the corridor, Taylor said.
“It’s a good time to make that push because there are additional dollars available,” Johnson said.
The infrastructure act allocated $22 billion for Amtrak and $36 billion for Federal Railroad Administration’s passenger rail initiatives, the staff report indicated.