Norman officials are encouraging locals to keep a cool head amid a heatwave that is sweeping through Oklahoma.
High temperatures are affecting Norman Parks and Recreation, including Westwood Family Aquatic Center. Jason Olsen, Norman Parks and Recreation director, said lifeguards are being asked to take breaks.
“They get a safety break every couple of hours to make sure they get a chance to cool off,” said Olsen. “That means we have to pull everyone out of the water. It’s very draining being out there in the sun for long periods of time.”
Forrest Mitchell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Center, said reprieve from the heat will not come in August.
“Unfortunately, we're going to have temperatures at or above 100 degrees the rest of this week with overnight lows in the mid 70s,” said Mitchell. “Now, there is a possibility that this pressure bubble will shift enough to the west by the weekend that it might cool down a little bit and only have highs 95 to 100 degrees over the weekend, but looking at long range models out for the next few weeks, the pattern is still such that we'll have more days where temperatures are at or above 100 degrees with little or no rainfall until September.”
Last week, the high temperature in Norman hit 106 a number of times. He said this week the highs will range from 101-104, but he said it will feel warmer this week than it did last week because humidity will increase.
“Over the weekend we had much drier, lower humidity in place and while the temperatures did go into record-breaking levels, the humidity was very low and so the heat stress on it was not as extreme,” Mitchell said. “We have a very different situation today.”
He said high pressure in Kansas will prompt higher humidity throughout the week.
“It’s going to be extremely dangerous for anybody who is outdoors for any length of time,” he said.
Wade Thompson, park manager at Norman Parks and Recreation, said workers, including groundskeepers in the city’s different parks, are taking extra precaution to ensure their safety.
“We give them all the safety information we have available. We have a safety talk with them and tell them the dangers of being exposed to the heat for too long,” Thompson said.
He said employees are instructed on how to look for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and they are paired up to look after each other.
“We use the buddy system. They have their standard breaks and time allotments,” he said. “We supply them with water, Gatorade, and ice in their trucks and vehicles which they can use throughout the day. The biggest thing is to make sure they are watching out for each other.”
Thompson said this time of year parks normally see a jump in patronage, but the heatwave has limited most visitors to morning and evening hours.
“We definitely see fewer people during the middle of the day,” he said. “A lot of our traffic comes in early in the day right at daybreak and then late in the evenings. We definitely see a pickup late in the evenings this time of year because they are starting football, soccer, and baseball.”
For safety reasons, he recommended patrons avoid staying outside during the middle of the day.
“If you are there in the middle of the day, make sure you're taking proper breaks and taking proper precautions by bringing water or finding a cool shade tree,” said Thompson.
He said patrons are making use of the city’s splash pads at Andrews and Colonial Estates parks, which are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“All you have to do is roll up in there and hit a button,” he said. “They aren’t running all the time, so hit the button and cool off.”
He said the city doesn’t have an exact date for when it will shut off the splash pads, but last year they closed at the end of September.
“We’ll probably do the same thing this year,” he said.
