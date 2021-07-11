Larry Heikkila — a conservative candidate and longtime Norman resident with city and county administrative experience — announced his candidacy for mayor this week, creating the first official challenge in 2022’s race.
In an interview with The Transcript, Heikkila said he chose to run for mayor at a time when the city needs to be united by elected officials who will give everyone a voice. Current mayor Breea Clark announced in April she will seek a second term; Heikkila is the first challenger to announce candidacy.
The Baptist deacon and former city employee said he understands Norman is a largely liberal community. Heikkila drew support via social media Friday from Ward 3 Councilor Kelly Lynn, a Unite Norman-backed councilor who took office last week.
“I don’t think that Norman will ever be a conservative town, and to look for that I think is outrageous, but it will always be a liberal town and that’s part of the fun of Norman,” Heikkila said. “But, we need to talk to everybody that wants to put in a creative or productive solution to our problems.”
Heikkila, who said he is a conservative, wants to see the Norman Police Department’s funding return to fully staff the department, citing concerns he said he hears from residents about slow response times.
Last year, the Norman City Council reallocated $865,000 from the NPD’s proposed budget increase to community programs. While the move was not a cut from the previous year’s funding, most of those funds were taken from salaries and budgets, which meant nine frozen positions were unfilled.
After additional officers left, the department’s staff level dropped to the lowest it had been since 2011, The Transcript previously reported. It has since hired 12 through the Police Academy. The Transcript has requested response times from the NPD.
“I want us to be able to go to the park at 11 at night or walk down the street and feel safe, and I don’t think right now we do,” he said. “10 minutes is too long to wait if someone is trying to hurt you or your kids. It’s not the cops’ fault. There’s just not enough of them.”
Heikkila said in a statement that homelessness in Norman will be a key issue for him, and questioned the city’s use of funds to address it.
“The City has deviated tremendously from the mission of a municipal government, and has begun focusing its efforts on small segments of the population,” his statement reads. “For example, our current Mayor and Council have dedicated City resources for the welfare of the transient population, which has become a detriment to the City, our citizens and local businesses. We must use compassion within limits to decrease the homeless population.”
The city’s homelessness program is run by a coordinator, whose budget is supplemented with federal grants and partners with non-profit organizations.
Heikkila said he wanted to explore whether addressing the needs of that population falls within the purview of city government, or if partnerships with organizations could be better leveraged. He and his wife Janet volunteer with Mission Norman and the Cleveland County jail’s ministry program.
Business is also on the mayoral candidate’s radar. While he was not opposed to the mask mandate issued by Clark last year, he was of the opinion that business restrictions were not uniform across other counties which sent residents elsewhere to shop. Norman was the first to close businesses and adopt a mask mandate. It was the last to lift those restrictions.
“The mask mandate didn’t bother me,” he said. “What did bother me was that the mandate was longer and more restrictive than the state mandate. That is overreach. Norman is not an island, nor is it an autonomous area of our state. The overreach hurt our businesses.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt never imposed a statewide mask mandate, but did institute capacity restrictions on sporting events and indoor gatherings like restaurants and bars in November 2020. Stitt lifted state restrictions on March 11, 2021 against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, The Transcript reported.
Oklahoma municipalities have the authority to issue ordinances more restrictive than those of the governor or legislature, the attorney general’s office clarified at the start of the pandemic. While Moore never imposed a mask mandate, Oklahoma City and Tulsa did. Capacity restrictions, then mask mandates lifted before Norman’s.
Now that economic recovery is possible, Heikkila said he hopes to see more business recruitment and retention.
“We want more sales tax revenue,” he said. “I don’t care if you’re Costco or IMMY.”
Heikkila noted his military experience and experience in municipal administration on his list of qualifications. He retired as a command master chief after serving 26 years in the U.S. Navy. He worked for the City of Norman for 17 years, retiring in 2014 as safety manager.
Heikkila is chair of the Cleveland County Excise Board and Equalization Board, and vice chair of the Tax Roll Correction Board. He is also a member of the Cleveland County Industrial Authority.
He is an ordained deacon at Bethel Baptist Church, and is an assessor with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief. Heikkila has lived in Norman for 45 years with his wife Janet, a retired Norman Public Schools special education teacher. They have two adult daughters.
