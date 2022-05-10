Mayor-elect Larry Heikkila will keep a promise he made to resign from other offices that would impose a potential conflict of interest.
Heikkila serves on the Cleveland County Industrial Authority, the county’s excise board and equalization board, but told The Transcript in March that he would step aside.
During the County Commissioner’s regular board meeting, the commission unanimously appointed Andy Sherrer to fill Heikkila’s unexpired term on the industrial authority.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make this transition as smooth as we can make it, and not cause anyone any kind of embarrassment, worry or anything like that,” Heikkila said Friday.
The meeting did not include a time for Sherrer, who was not yet sworn in, to comment, nor was there any presentation on the appointment.
A motion to approve Steve McDaniel, a second person to fill Heikkila’s unexpired term on the industrial authority, failed because the appointment would add an additional member to the board.
Commissioners will wait until the authority decides if it will increase the number of members before they move to appoint an applicant.
An item to fill Heikkila’s unexpired terms on the excise and equalization boards did not appear on the agenda.