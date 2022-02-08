Ward 4 candidates Helen Grant and Gale Hobson will advance to the April 5 runoff after none of the ward’s candidates received more than 50% of the vote Tuesday.
Grant received the most votes in the four-way race, nabbing 37.98% of the vote, while Hobson received 33.43%. Doane Harrison received 17.9% of the vote and Teresa Borum received 10.69%; neither will advance to the runoff.
“Hard work still counts,” Hobson said. “I have met so many really wonderful citizens during the last 90 days of campaigning door to door, and I really am honored to be in the runoff, which, of course, culminates on April 5.”
Hobson said she looks forward to continuing her campaign and talking to voters to sell her vision for Ward 4.
Grant and Harrison did not respond to The Transcript’s requests for comment Tuesday night.
Borum said though she lost, she is happy she had a platform to voice her vision for Ward 4, and hopes the next councilor will fight to make Ward 4 a better place for all residents.
“I ran to bring focus to the fact that when candidates look at Ward 4, they don't see the residents — they only see the homeless,” Borum said. “So, everything that a candidate does for the residents needs to become second to the needs of the homeless. I believed, and I still believe that we can help the homeless and also protect the interests of the taxpaying residents in Norman.”