Helen Grant will assume the Ward 4 seat on Norman City Council after winning the ward runoff election Tuesday night.
Grant earned 54.41% of the votes for the ward, edging out challenger Gale Hobson. Hobson received 45.59% of the vote with all eight precincts reporting, according to unofficial results Tuesday.
Grant will replace outgoing Ward 4 Councilor Lee Hall at the first council meeting in July.
Grant did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Transcript Tuesday night.
Ward 4 encompasses downtown Norman and commercial and residential areas east of the downtown area.
Grant works at Oscillator Press, is a board member of the Resonator Institute and previously served on the city's inclusive community subcommittee. On the campaign trail, they prioritized making Norman a welcoming place for all in Norman on the campaign trail.
They told The Transcript in January they believe affordable housing, homelessness, mental health crisis response and stormwater are the most pressing issues in Ward 4.
The ward holds the city's current overnight homeless shelter and the proposed location for its new homeless shelter. For months, councilors have debated whether to move the shelter to the proposed location at 900 E. Main St. over concerns that it could place sex offenders near Le Monde International School.
While other Ward 4 candidates in the general election raised these concerns, Grant said agencies should have better follow-through to provide housing and care. They said unhoused people in crisis need more housing options in the city.
Hobson, a psychologist and former medical director of behavioral health at Mercy Hospital in Edmond, ran much of her campaign on responding to homelessness in Norman. She told The Transcript in January she would like to see a balance between law enforcement and crisis response in the city.
She said she wishes Grant the best going forward and congratulates them on their win.
"Although I'm disappointed, I have enjoyed every minute of the last few months getting to know so many people in Ward 4," she said. "My life has been enriched knowing about your life."
Hobson and Grant were the remaining two Ward 4 candidates from the Feb. 8 general election. They each earned more votes than challengers Teresa Borum and Doane Harrison to advance to the runoff.