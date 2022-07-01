At the recent Tony Awards ceremony, Natasha Katz won the Tony Award for lighting design for "MJ The Musical."
2011 University of Oklahoma Fine Arts alumnus Kirk Fitzgerald, served as assistant lighting designer to Katz.
This is the second time Fitzgerald has worked on a lighting design team of a Tony award-winning show. In 2018, he worked with Tyler Micoleau on the musical "The Band’s Visit."
Fitzgerald’s work as an assistant lighting designer on Broadway productions includes "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Take Me Out," "King Kong" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical."
On touring productions, Fitzgerald’s associate lighting design work includes "Pretty Woman: The Musical," "Falsettos" and "Elf."
Television credits include lighting designer on two specials, "Aziz Ansari: Buried Alive" and "Demetri Martin: Live at the Time."
“The Helmerich School of Drama faculty are tremendously proud of Kirk’s career and his work with Natasha Katz on 'MJ The Musical,'” said Jon Young, OU professor of drama. “Kirk is one of the most sought-after associate lighting designers and assistant lighting designers working in the field.
"His success is a testament to his artistry, tenacity and attention to detail. We look forward to more amazing accomplishments from Kirk in years to come.”
