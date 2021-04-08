The University of Oklahoma Helmerich School of Drama and University Theatre will present "Roe," by award-winning playwright Lisa Loomer, from April 23 through May 2 on the OU Norman campus.
"Roe" is a theatrical exploration of the complicated underpinnings of Roe v. Wade. Nancy Bell will be the guest director. OU alumna Paige Hathaway will be scenic designer.
"Roe" is scheduled to open at 8 p.m. April 23, with additional performances set for 8 p.m. April 24, 29, 30 and May 1 and at 3 p.m. April 25 and May 2. All performances will be in the A. Max Weitzenhoffer Theatre, 563 Elm Ave. on the OU Norman campus. The production contains adult content.
Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion, is still debated over 40 years later.
In this play, Loomer reveals the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe) in the years following the decision. "Roe" reflects the polarization in America today, while illuminating the heart and passion each side has for its cause.
Bell is a multidisciplinary theatre artist and educator whose body of work comprises directing, playwriting, acting and producing. She is known nationally as the founding Playwright-In-Residence of Shakespeare Festival St. Louis’ award-winning community-based theatre project, Shakespeare in the Streets. Her other plays have been produced regionally in the United States.
She currently serves as the director of the Confluence New Play Festival at St. Louis Shakespeare. For her recent work, she is the recipient of the St. Louis Visionary Award for Outstanding Arts Professional and the Scholarly Works Award from Saint Louis University, where she directs the theater program.
Hathaway is a freelance scenic designer based in the Washington, D.C. area. She has provided scenic design at The Muny, Arden, Asolo Rep, John W. Engeman Theatre, Bristol Riverside Theatre, Arena Stage and many others.
Hathaway received a Master of Fine Ats in scenic design from the University of Maryland in 2014 and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in scenic design from OU in 2011.
The cast is composed of the following students from the Helmerich School of Drama: Lucy Dinsmore, Jose Gonzalez, Levi Hawkins, Harper Johnson, Nikki Mar, McCall McCarty, Anika Moore, Simone Patterson, Rylan Price, Race Ricketts, Sarah Santamaria, Jackie Simmons, Lanee Starr and Lily Vanner. In addition, Paris Richardson is a student from the Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre.
The design team includes Karina Sanchez, costume designer; Renée Brode, lighting designer; Thomas Roberts, sound designer; and Ryan Gaylor, dramaturg. The production staff includes Maggie Gibson, stage manager; Jeff Baldwin, technical director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
In-person advance purchase tickets are $25 adults; $20 senior adults, OU employees and military; and $10 students, plus processing fee. Tickets at the door are $35 for adults and $15 for students.
Seating is strictly limited according to social distancing requirements, and masks are required for audience members.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.
Video-on-Demand will be available. Visit theatre.ou.edu for more information.
