OKLAHOMA CITY — February is American Heart Month. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline encourages Oklahomans to think of their loved ones and their own heart health. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
The CDC reported that heart disease is a leading cause of death in the U.S., resulting in about 660,000 deaths each year. The chemicals in tobacco damage blood vessels and the heart. Smokers are more likely to have high blood pressure, which damages arteries that may become blocked and prevent blood flow to the heart. Heart disease is largely preventable, and quitting tobacco will improve heart health and decrease chances of heart disease.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline offers free support and customizable services to Oklahomans thinking about quitting tobacco. In addition to phone coaching, web coaching, motivational texts and email support, the helpline provides free patches, gum or lozenges. These options give Oklahomans the flexibility to create a quit plan that fits their needs.
There also are many free tools available at OKhelpline.com to help Oklahomans maintain a tobacco-free life. Staying tobacco free for one year reduces the risk for heart disease by half, and after 15 years without tobacco, the risk of heart disease is nearly the same as a non-tobacco user.
Residents can call 800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore free services and resources available to Oklahomans. You also can connect through Facebook or by following us @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.
For youth wanting to tackle nicotine addiction, My Life, My Quit provides teens ages 13-17 tailored resources for quitting tobacco and vapes. The text-based program offers free and confidential help from a quit coach specially trained to listen to teens.
MLMQ also helps teens navigate social situations that involve tobacco or vaping and helps teens find healthy ways to cope with stress. These free services can be found at MyLifeMyQuit.com or by texting “Start My Quit” to 36072.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline has served more than 470,000 Oklahomans since 2003 and has been ranked among the top quitlines for reaching tobacco users seeking treatment for the last 10 years by the North American Quitline Consortium.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans.