Despite a few tough months of business, a local interior design and furniture store is celebrating its second anniversary in Norman.
Katelynn Calonkey Henry, owner and head interior designer of Henry Home Interiors, had to shut down her showroom in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Henry said reopening and navigating the effects of the pandemic was something that she aimed to handle with poise.
“This year was definitely a curveball for our second year in business,” Henry said. “I’m proud that we have quickly adapted as a team and pivoted our services to include virtual design shopping via our social accounts, free local delivery and curbside pick-up.”
After restrictions loosened in Norman, the showroom was open by appointment only and many of their consultations were done over FaceTime. Her team also utilized virtual design boards and virtual installations to maintain a collaborative process with their clients in a safe way.
The HHI team had prior experience offering virtual services prior to the pandemic. However, a recent addition of virtual installation allowed clients to see products in their homes before they purchase them.
“This new feature has elevated our out of state services and allowed us to collaborate on projects from our showroom,” Henry said. “From one piece to a whole home, we can accomplish our client’s vision for their spaces no matter where they are located.”
While the showroom has reopened, the store has made changes to its operation. All staff members wear masks in the HHI showroom and while making deliveries. Extra masks and a hand sanitizing station are placed at the front door of the showroom for customers.
Henry said she and her team are committed to creating a shopping environment where customers feel safe.
“All of our clients have been great and really appreciate our efforts in keeping our services safe,” Henry said. “Sales via our social accounts have also increased. I think people really like the convenience factor of getting to shop for furniture from a local business without having to leave their homes.”
Curbside pick-up and offering free metro delivery are elements that have been key to keeping business going, Henry said.
“It was uncharted territory for everyone and we were seeing what would work,” Henry said. “We constantly had to pivot, adjust, and adapt and it paid off.”
In year three, Henry hopes to expand digital design services and bring more options for shopping to her customers, with possible plans for an online store coming in the future.
“We’ve had multiple inquiries into franchising Henry Home Interiors, so [we’re] exploring those possibilities,” Henry said. “The Tulsa area is very interesting to us.”
To celebrate the second anniversary of the store, all purchases made through Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. will be entered to win a $1,500 HHI gift card. They will also have an Orchid & Olive “Fill Your Pot” faux flower pop-up shop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HHI will also have prosecco and organic lemonade on tap from Bubbles & Brews, OKC’s authentic vintage Piaggio Ape truck from Italy and individually wrapped custom cookies by Saradee Sweet Treats.
“We will have pots available in our showroom to purchase,” Henry said.
More details and updates on the celebration promotions can be found on the HHI Instagram @henryhomeinteriors.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
