A new federal report is sharing COVID-19 hospitalization numbers from Norman Regional for the first time, showing the hospital system is fifth in the state when it comes to a seven-day average for COVID patient admissions.
According to a report from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, Norman Regional has a seven-day average of 36.4 confirmed COVID patients being admitted daily. Last week (Dec. 20-26), 255 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Norman Regional.
Of those 255 in the hospital last week, 81 were in the ICU at Norman Regional with confirmed COVID-19. The ICU’s seven-day admission average during that week was 11.6, the data said.
According to HHS, Norman Regional reports all its data daily; the data is compiled into a dataset and released by HHS every Monday. HHS began releasing the report Dec. 7.
The Transcript will continue covering the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Norman Regional as these reports are released.
Throughout the pandemic, The Transcript has reached out to Norman Regional multiple times to obtain current hospitalization numbers. Requests were denied each time. A Norman Regional spokesperson did not respond on deadline to The Transcript’s request for comment for this story.
On Monday evening, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a record of 1,927 COVID hospitalizations statewide, with 499 Oklahomans in the ICU.
Sara King, spokesperson for the Cleveland County Health Department, said that in order to lower hospital admission numbers and mitigate the spread of COVID, people must continue to take precautions.
“Though we have begun distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, it is still important for our community members to maintain wearing their masks, social distancing and washing their hands,” King said. “Additionally, we would really recommend that they not socialize in close spaces and indoor spaces with those outside of their household.”
