They spent the day studying rocket ships and airplanes and learning more about the aerospace industry, courtesy of the University of Oklahoma’s Gallogly College of Engineering.
High school students from Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska attended the first in a series of summer day camps specializing in different types of engineering and led by industry professionals and faculty.
Friday was aerospace engineering day, and students learned how to design, build and test model airplanes that would take flight in competition.
For Jake Tadlock, a sophomore majoring in biomedical engineering and an engineering college student recruiter who once attended engineering days, the experience has come full circle.
“I really like engaging with the students because I was just there a couple years ago,” Tadlock said. “They asked some wild questions and I wouldn’t even have thought to ask those questions. But it’s fun talking to them and they’re so curious about what we do as (college) students and what their future looks like as well.”
The students voluntarily chose to spend their summer vacation learning new concepts and gaining new experiences in a college atmosphere. Tadlock said this is an admirable quality that he frequently sees in those who attend.
“I know I spent my summers not very well in high school because I played a lot of video games,” Tadlock said. “But from everybody that I’ve talked to, they’re getting involved in different things.
“They have a job, they’re coming to engineering days, they’re going to other camps and touring different colleges. So they all seem to be very motivated to get involved in different ways and look for what they want to do in their future.”
Ainsley Gardehire, a senior at Holland Hall School in Tulsa, said since she recognized she had an interest in both space and engineering, she decided to sign up for aerospace engineering day. She added that if she did find a further interest in it, that would help her narrow down her choices for college.
“I would like (to get) assurance that I want to go into engineering because college is stressful and I don’t want to have to switch majors,” Gardehire said. “So I wanted to make sure that I liked engineering and (was able) to get hands-on experience. I think this is definitely beneficial because we don’t have anything like this at my school as a class because we’re a smaller school.”
Tadlock said many students frequent as many engineering days as they can in order to gain the most experience possible. He also said that an OU aerospace engineering professor was involved in the event by teaching and engaging with the students.
“He was mostly talking about engineering more generally,” Tadlock said. “What goes into engineering? What is aerospace engineering in particular? What are the things that you need to think about when you’re designing an airplane or designing any type of aerial vehicle?
“I think they really enjoyed that because it was very broad and digestible for high school students. It wasn’t too technical and I think they really enjoyed that.”
Mason Wood, a Stroud High School junior, said this has been his first experience on a college campus and although aerospace engineering can be complicated, he has found it enjoyable.
“It sounded pretty fun that I (would) get to have these new experiences at an actual college,” he said. “I can meet new people, get introduced to some important people and it looks good on a college application. I’ve been hearing a lot of people say that.”
Wood said the experience has opened his eyes to the opportunities in aerospace engineering and he is motivated to “put (his) head down and study.” He pointed out that learning first hand from an aerospace engineering professor helped him to improve the success rate of his model airplane.
“I didn’t really know the value of (his feedback) until I did what he said,” he said. “I moved the wings back and it worked tremendously.”
The Gallogly College of Engineering at OU has hosted engineering days every summer since 2012.
For more information about 2024 registration, visit ou.edu/coe/explore/k-12-outreach/engineering-days.
