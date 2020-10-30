Day two of early voting had better weather and higher turnout.
The lines Friday stretched around the buildings at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds and down South Pennsylvania Avenue at the Moore-Norman Technology Center as eager voters waited to cast their ballot.
As of noon Friday Oklahoma’s 2020 early vote count was approximately 130% of the 2016 early voting numbers. The state’s 2020 early voting numbers were also 23% of all the votes tallied in the 2016 presidential election.
“What’s really great is seeing the enthusiasm of the voters,” Kathy Singer, the Cleveland County Election Board assistant secretary, said. “They don’t seem bothered about waiting in line, I know they’d rather be doing something else, but they’re all treating it almost as an event.”
With everything Cleveland County residents have been through over these past months, they’re excited to get out and vote, Singer said.
“[We’re going] through COVID and all cooped up and then this ice storm and now it’s like, ‘OK, we get to go out and do something positive, we’re going to go out and vote,’” Singer said. “That’s kind of the attitude I’m seeing from everyone. We’re enjoying it as much as they are.”
Singer said that the election board wants to remind voters about electioneering and how it is now allowed at the polls.
“If you’re wearing anything that is in direct support of a candidate on that ballot, then that is electioneering,” she said. “We’re trying to make it a clean line through there, but there isn’t a really clear line. Especially with slogans; sometimes they’re connected to a candidate, but sometimes slogans are not connected to a candidate. It may just be connected to a party view or a group's view — that is not electioneering.”
For example, anything with the slogans “Black Lives Matter” or “Back The Blue” is not electioneering because it is not referencing a specific candidate; but the slogans such as “Make America Great Again” or “Build Back Better” is electioneering, Singer said. Voters will be asked to remove or cover up anything that is considered electioneering, if they do not comply, they will be asked to leave, she said.
“Just be kind,” Singer said. “We’re all Oklahomans, and we’re all going to make our voice heard through voting.”
Voters at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds said not only was the process smooth, but the people in line made it go by faster.
“The line moved fairly quickly — it took me about an hour-and-a-half total,” Dwayne Moore said. “Probably 95% of people wore their mask, and it went really smooth. You feel good when you’re done [voting].”
The backbone of the election, poll volunteers put in the work to help people have their voices heard. Norman resident Sarah Toll has been a poll worker since 2005 and said she enjoys doing it.
“I feel like if I’m doing it, it’s getting done how it’s supposed to be done,” Toll said. “ … [My favorite part] is getting to help and ensuring it’s done right.”
In addition to veteran poll workers, there are first-timers as well. Mary Womack, a new poll worker, is now semi-retired and decided this would be a great way to give back and do her civic duty.
“It’s been really good. I had to get used to the machine kicking out a ballot and what to do there, but otherwise it's been fun,” Womack said.
There were first-time voters as well. Gavin Evans is a 20-year-old Oklahoma University student who said voting was an “exciting” experience.
“I couldn’t vote in the last election back in 2016, but as soon as I was able to [I wanted to],” Evans said. “[Having my voice be heard] is cool, I know especially here in Oklahoma I don’t have that much of an impact, but just to do what us in America can do — it’s a good feeling.”
According to the state election board, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Cleveland County had recorded 39,309 total absentee ballots, 9,962 of those in-person and 29,346 by mail. Across the state, there have been a total of 370,193 total absentee ballots cast, 114,979 in-person and 255,214 by-mail.
The Transcript is one of many newsrooms across the country partnering with ProPublica to hear about the problems voters are running into at the polls during this election season. ProPublica’s ElectionLand project uses tips from voters to accurately report on what readers experience on and leading up to Election Day.
Let us know of any problems or concerns you have in regards to voting like changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch:
SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.