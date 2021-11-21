As the holiday season arrives, some Norman retail shops and restaurants are still struggling to find employees to fill all of their shifts.
Over 943,000 U.S. companies announced plans to hire additional help this holiday season, up 11% from 2020 and a record since national outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas began tracking the data in 2012. Many business owners and managers in Norman say they continue to wait for people to jump at the record number of available opportunities for employment.
The hiring needs come at a time when seasonal spending could also break records. The National Retail Foundation forecasts holiday sales during November and December will rise between 8.5% and 10.5%, totaling an estimated $843.4 billion to $859 billion in sales. It would be the highest holiday retail sales on record.
Department store retail chain Kohl’s, with 1,158 locations in the U.S., including one in Norman’s University Town Center at 2110 24th Ave. NW., looks to hire 90,000 seasonal workers and offers signing bonuses of up to $400, according to Slate.
Big Lots, a discount retailer in 47 states, including Oklahoma, is offering Thanksgiving workers a $50 Big Lots gift card in addition to holiday pay. The Norman location at 2211 W Main St. now offers 30% store discounts for employees through the end of the year.
“We’re hiring all the time, and it’s been going on for what seems like forever,” said Charlie Hayes, manager of the Norman Big Lots.
During a time when some businesses are only looking for seasonal help, Hayes said Big Lots hopes to hire employees looking to work into the new year and beyond at the store.
In an October survey, The National Federation of Independent Businesses reports an increasing number of small businesses continue to struggle to find workers for open positions. Forty-nine percent of owners surveyed said they had job openings they couldn’t fill. The 48-year historical average for the survey is 22%.
Copelin’s and Kidoodle’s Toy Zone manager Dena Deveraux said the Main Street store has been in need of a part time employee for months on the teacher supplies side of the store.
“Nobody wants to work Saturdays,” Deveraux said.
Joe Sparks and his wife Rebecca said in their more than 40 years of owning Legend’s restaurant, located at 1313 W Lindsey St., they haven’t seen anything like the hiring shortage Norman and most of the country is experiencing.
Joe said with limited staff, it’s a tough balancing act between covering dining room shifts and catering, especially as Thanksgiving and Christmas draw near.
“We’re really limited by the business we can do right now because people want to have holiday parties in their homes,” Joe said.
Joe said Legend’s received a call last week about catering an event at the University of Oklahoma for 150 people, but they simply don’t have enough people to accomplish it.
Legend’s hasn’t served lunch since before the pandemic, a change that began as a safety measure, but continues with limited staff, Rebecca said.
Joe said their daughter Eva works a full time job during the day before helping at Legend’s during the evening.
Prior to the pandemic, Rebecca said she would normally have a stack of applications from college students in the fall. Since COVID’s onset, employment application submissions have declined significantly.
“I maybe had around six applicants, hired four and only one worked out — that’s it,” Rebecca said.
Joe said when extra unemployment benefits ended in September, they hoped more help would arrive, but that hasn’t been the case.
While some companies are offering sign-on bonuses and incentives, Joe said Legend’s has yet to consider any sort of incentive program, an option that is less popular in the restaurant industry. Deveraux said Copelin’s is not offering a sign-on incentive at this time.
Jeff Stewart, owner of O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grill at 769 Asp Ave., said in recent weeks, all the restaurant staff including himself have worked hard to ensure the level of service remains the same. Stewart said he even found himself behind the bar slinging cocktails, filling in for the pub’s bartender.
“I’m a little rusty at it, but it was fun being back there,” Stewart said.
Stewart said he is grateful for the work his staff is doing and expressed optimism as he recently hired a few new employees.
“I’m really hopeful things are returning to normal,” Stewart said.
Rebecca and Joe said every other restaurant owner they talk to is affected by the employee shortage. While both Rebecca and Joe have confidence Legend’s will survive, they said there is a general sense of growing uncertainty from much of the Norman restaurant community.
“I just don’t know when it’s going to change,” Rebecca said.