Gale Hobson and Helen Grant are vying for the Ward 4 position on Norman City Council in the primary Tuesday after earning more votes than their two opponents in the general election.
The winner will replace outgoing councilor Lee Hall. Ward 4 encompasses downtown Norman and neighborhoods and commercial areas just east of downtown.
Grant, who works at Oscillator Press downtown and is a board member at Resonator Institute, has run their campaign on the promise of making the city a more welcoming place for all residents. They told The Transcript they want to improve the community for unhoused people and ensure the city-run homeless shelter is better managed.
Hobson, a psychologist, has prioritized homelessness as well as water quality and mental health initiatives in her campaign. She’s specifically supported the council’s attempt to create a mobile crisis unit.
The winner of the election will oversee a ward currently at the center of a debate over where to move the city-operated homeless shelter. Both the current location at 325 E. Comanche St. and the proposed location, 900 E. Main St., are in Ward 4.
The council has debated whether to move the shelter to the proposed location over concerns that it could place violent and sex offenders near Le Monde International School and other youth services.
Grant and Hobson initially competed with Teresa Borum and Doane Harrison for the Ward 4 seat. Borum and Harrison were eliminated in the general election.