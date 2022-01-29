OKLAHOMA CITY — High school students across Oklahoma met virtually with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Tuesday to share concerns and offer suggestions on how to improve access, equity and outcomes in schools beyond the pandemic.
This is the seventh consecutive year Hofmeister has convened her Student Advisory Council, a group of juniors and seniors to assist her and the Oklahoma State Department of Education in matters of policy. The council includes Nathaniel Niell and Dylan Wall, of Norman, and Kennedy Willis, of Moore.
At the meeting Tuesday, many students expressed concern over the inconsistency among educational services offered in rural schools compared to urban and suburban counterparts, including a lack of higher-level courses and internet connectivity.
Hofmeister commended students on their candid observations within Oklahoma schools and stressed the importance of extending the $35 million School Counselor Corps initiative beyond the three-year matching grants schools received last fall.
“These students have underscored how important teachers and counselors are to our schoolchildren, particularly throughout this pandemic,” Hofmeister said. “There is a heightened need, now more than ever, to provide these kinds of behavioral supports to students.”
Students said the rush to return to normal has made schools miss some advancements created in the pandemic.
The students were recommended by district superintendents. They represent rural, urban and suburban schools of all sizes. Eighteen of them served on the council last year.
— Submitted Content