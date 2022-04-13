Rebecca Hogue’s prosecution, conviction and sentence fit into a larger pattern of how Oklahoma incarcerates women and people in general, experts say.
Hogue was convicted Nov. 3, 2021 in Cleveland County District Court of first-degree murder under Oklahoma’s failure to protect law, which states a parent or guardian can be convicted of child abuse if they knew or reasonably should have known about the abuse. Hogue has maintained she didn’t know her then-boyfriend Christopher Trent was abusing her 2-year-old son before he killed him.
Despite the Oklahoma Department of Corrections recommending Hogue not spend any time in prison, Judge Michael Tupper sentenced her to 16 months of incarceration — one month for each remaining year her son would have been in her legal care. Trent could not be charged or convicted because hanged himself after killing Hogue’s son.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, about one of every four women convicted of failure to protect is given a harsher sentence than the abuser.
Even if Trent could be sentenced, criminal justice academics and advocacy groups argue the criminal justice system in Oklahoma and the United States was stacked against Hogue to begin with.
According to 2019 estimates, Oklahoma incarcerates 123 of every 100,000 women in the state. It’s the highest percentage of women incarcerated than any other state, and the United States incarcerates more people than any country in the world.
As of 2013, more than half the women entering Oklahoma’s prison system were arrested for a drug offense.
“Oklahoma’s laws and how they’re enforced do indeed set women up to fail,” said Susan Sharp, a University of Oklahoma professor who specializes in criminal justice. “I think also that our standing as far as the status of women in the state, we’re pretty much near the bottom. Women have low education, low healthcare, and everything that’s important for success, we’re low in, and then we’re high in incarceration, and I don’t think that that is any coincidence whatsoever.”
While drugs may not have been a factor in Hogue’s case, another prevalent issue in Oklahoma — adverse childhood experiences — was. In 2017, the state ranked first in the country in adverse childhood experiences, the Tulsa World reported. Adverse childhood experiences include physical or sexual abuse, domestic violence, divorce, parental incarceration or substance abuse.
The United States Department of Justice has noted that there’s a high population of incarcerated people who have experienced child neglect, abuse or other forms of traumatic stress.
Hogue survived domestic violence from her father growing up, and she had a service industry job when Ryder was killed.
Still She Rises, and Oklahoma nonprofit that helps indigent women, says a lack of employment opportunities contributes to women’s high incarceration rate.
Sharp, who has presented at Oklahoma legislative sessions, argues state lawmakers aren’t sufficiently educated to diligently pass laws. As a result, lawmakers pass laws that incarcerate women, she said.
To properly weigh contributing factors in cases like Rebecca’s, Sharp suggested state agencies outside the criminal justice system need to be given resources.
“Usually, in the failure to protect cases, you have a female who is being abused. If we had the manpower to go in and investigate it properly, then perhaps we could provide resources and support to help women get out of those kinds of situations,” she said.
Tondalao Hall
Hogue’s case draws parallels to other failure to protect cases in Oklahoma.
Tondalao Hall served 15 years at Mabel Bassett for failing to report that her child’s father and then-boyfriend had abused their two youngest children. She was initially given 30 years in prison for allowing child abuse after she took them to the hospital. Her boyfriend got two years for the abuse.
Hall is one of more than a dozen women who were given harsher sentences than the men who abused their children under Oklahoma’s failure to protect law.
In Hogue’s and Hall’s cases, both women maintained they didn’t believe their partner was abusing their children but ultimately took the biggest fall for their partners’ actions.
Another similarity is that Hall and Hogue were both sent to Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, one of three Oklahoma Department of Corrections facilities specifically designated for women.
A Bureau of Justice statistics report issued in 2012 — near the middle of Hall’s sentence — showed more than 15% of women surveyed at the prison reported sexual abuse or rape from another inmate. It was the highest rate of sexual abuse in the country for female correctional facilities.
Some of the contributing factors included a higher-than-average percentage of inmates who were undereducated, experiencing high psychological stress or mental disorders.
On top of that, 3.5% of inmates surveyed in the report said staff at the correctional center sexually assaulted them.
Department of Corrections officials chose not to testify at a 2014 hearing about the report because 11 women had filed a lawsuit accusing three guards of sexual assault.
Stacey Wright, who has spoken to Hogue throughout her sentence, said Hogue has struggled at Mabel Bassett.
“She’s been in a mental health crisis since this happened, and then to have that compounded by what DA [Greg] Mashburn and ADA [Pattye] High have done to her, she’s just been two years in the worst kind of trauma without the kind of support that she needs to be able to put her life back together.”
New law, same language
This legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers expanded the state’s definition of criminal culpability using almost identical language to the phrase that put Hogue behind bars.
On April 1, Gov. Kevin Stitt Senate Bill 6, which says a person can be charged with accessory to murder if they conceal or aid a person who they know or reasonably should have known killed someone.
The phrase “reasonably should have known” allowed a jury to convict Hogue of first-degree murder even though she has maintained she didn’t know about abuse.
The bill pushes Oklahoma closer in line with states like Texas, which has the law of parties. The law of parties allows prosecutors to charge someone present at any crime with the same offense as the person who committed the crime under certain circumstances.
The law of parties could be applied in a similar fashion to Rebecca’s case depending on how the prosecution interprets the facts. In 1997, Texas convicted Kenneth Foster, the getaway driver in a series of robberies, of capital murder when his codefendant killed a San Antonio man.
Foster has maintained for years that he didn’t know his codefendant was going to kill the man.