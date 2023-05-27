City and county offices and school district buildings will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, according to multiple reports.
City administration offices will be closed Monday but some services will continue.
Trash and recycling services will remain on schedule, along with normal hours of operation for the transfer station (7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and the compost facility (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
The Senior Center and all recreation centers will be closed, while Westwood Golf Park and its related pool, golf and tennis courts will be open.
Norman’s public transit system will not run bus service.
The Cleveland County Courthouse and offices will be closed Monday, while county fairgrounds and The Well will also close for the holiday.
According to county spokeswoman Joy Hampton, the Farm Market will be open Saturday during normal hours.
Oklahoma City Public Schools spokesperson Chelsey Kraft told The Transcript all district offices will be closed as well.
The Cleveland County Family YMCA will also be closed Monday.
