The incumbent for Ward 7 Stephen Tyler Holman will seek another term, according to a prepared statement.
The senior member of the council has held four terms, winning a four-way race in 2019. So far, his bid for a fifth term faces one challenger, C.L. Jourdan.
Holman told The Transcript that if he is elected, he will focus on several key issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Affordable housing and accessibility are among the items he plans to address, “especially as more people in our community continue to be affected by the economic impacts of COVID,” he said. “We need to do everything possible as a city government to help the people of this city get through and then hopefully recover from this past year.”
The city continues to implement Norman Forward Sales Tax projects, including an indoor aquatics and multi-sport center, and a senior wellness center.
“I will keep working to get voter-approved projects done along with continuing to work on the public transportation network, tree preservation, and neighborhood revitalization — just to name a few,” he said.
Looking back, Holman said transportation was one of many goals he was pleased to accomplish.
“The thing I am most proud of so far has been getting the city to take over the public transit system from OU (University of Oklahoma) after 40 years of them running it,” he said. “If the city had not stepped up, we would not have a system at all right now. Not only did we go through the process of transitioning it over, we were then able to get voters to approve a dedicated sales tax for public transit, which is the first in the entire state. I rode the public bus as a kid growing up in Norman, and it means a lot to me personally that we now have the power to change the system in a way to better serve the people that need it.”
Holman is a 2004 graduate from Norman High School and is the general sales manager and marketing director for Friendly Market, a medical cannabis, supply and supplement store.
According to his released statement, Holman has faced some close council races. In 2011, he lost by 21 votes in a runoff election and two laters later was elected with just 28 more votes than the incumbent. Since then, he has been re-elected three times including a four-way race in 2019.
The fourth-generation Norman resident said in his statement that the city needs experienced leaders now more than ever before.
“We are facing extremely difficult times both personally and as a society. Now more than ever in our lifetime we need strong, proven leaders that have their historical knowledge and track record of dedication to this community to help guide us through the tough problems and decisions we face,” his statement reads.
Holman won The Transcript’s “Best Elected Official” three out of the last four years, in 2017, 2018 and 2020. He was also recognized in 2018 by the Oklahoma Gazette’s “40 Under 40” in the greater Oklahoma City Metro area.
