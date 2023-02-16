Farmers are soon going to need a prescription to treat their cattle, horses and other livestock with certain drugs since pharmacists are moving those drugs behind the counter.
In June 2021, the Food and Drug Administration provided a framework for the pharmaceutical industry to voluntarily make certain over-the-counter drugs prescription drugs, according Bradley Secraw, Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension agriculture educator.
The changes will go into effect by June.
The change will affect all farmers, whether large-operation companies or backyard enthusiasts.
“The upcoming changes are neither dependent on the type of livestock nor the setting or size of the operation,” Secraw said. “Large scale cattle operations all the way down to the backyard chicken keeper with four birds will be affected. Since bees are considered livestock, they will be affected since antibiotics are used to control disease in that setting as well.”
According to Dr. Barry Whitworth, OSU Senior Extension specialist, the new changes mean injectable over the counter antibiotics, oral forms of OTC antibiotics, and intramammary over-the-counter antibiotics will no longer be available without a prescription from a veterinarian.
“Many of these products such as tetracycline, penicillin, and sulfur drugs are commonly used on farms and ranches,” Secraw said. “To obtain these products after June 2023, livestock producers will need a veterinary prescription. This will require a relationship with a veterinarian.”
He said FDA administrators are concerned that humans are becoming resistant to antimicrobial drug resistance. If animals are over-treated, the drugs may be less effective.
“The first of those changes began with the Veterinary Feed Directive implemented by the United States FDA,” Secraw said. “This stated that antimicrobial drugs used in feed or water for animals should only be used for prevention, control, and treatment of disease.”
He said this resulted in several antimicrobial drugs switching from over-the-counter drugs to veterinary feed directive drugs or prescription drugs and required veterinary oversight.
“Now is the time for producers to begin to prepare for the changes in status of the over-the-counter drugs,” Secraw said. “In preparing for the changes, a producer should have a good working relationship with their veterinarian.”
He recommended that producers take inventory of the antimicrobials they are currently using, and they should take that list to their veterinarian to learn what information they will need to get the prescription drugs in the future.
“For livestock producers that have a relationship with a veterinarian, very little will change in June,” Secraw said. “However, for livestock producers who do not use a veterinarian, obtaining antibiotics for their animals after June 2023 will require the establishment of a veterinarian-client-patient relationship.”
