Avian flu, not national inflation trends, is causing eggflation, according to the Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension Office.
“We’ve all been experiencing the rising costs of pretty much everything due to high inflation,” said Bradley Secraw, the extension office agriculture director. “Most recently it has been the cost of eggs in the $5 to $8 range that has received the most attention.
“This increase in cost has more to do with the repeated outbreaks of avian influenza on poultry farms rather than overall inflation.”
Secraw said since February 2022, 43 million egg-laying hens died from avian flu, resulting in 29% lower egg inventories, and this reduction in supply leading to an increase in costs should be expected.
“This may have some people wondering if they would be better off having a few of their own backyard chickens so that they could avoid these increased egg costs,” he said.
The extension office has received inquiries from individuals wondering whether their backyard is suitable for egg production and whether they could feasibly farm eggs at a competitive price to what is being sold in the market; those with more space are thinking about starting a businesses.
“Others with more space in the country may be considering getting 25, 50 or more laying hens and starting their own egg businesses to cash in on the higher prices,” he said.
Secraw warned new farmers to consider different factors when deciding whether the egg business is right for them. He also warned that chicken growers can’t assume they will make a profit or break even.
“For those interested in just having a few laying hens for their own use, the upfront costs associated with raising chicks to the point of lay and beyond including housing and equipment alone would take years to recover, even if the cost of grocery store eggs were to stay at its present level, which it likely will not,” he said.
The extension cautions that consumers need to also consider the cost of bagged feed and labor, which is much higher per hen for local growers than it is for commercial growers.
“Supply chain disruptions and other economic factors have increased costs at every level. This will also be true for those with 25 or 50 hens as well,” Secraw said.
He said chicken farmers are advantaged because after they have invested in initial chickens they have the ability to repopulate themselves. Also, because experts don’t know how long avian flu will linger, it may be worth the investment.
“It remains to be seen how the industry will flex to meet demand knowing that these kinds of losses are possible,” he said. “These challenges may further fuel the movement toward local food for those willing to pay the increased price.”
Secraw said most backyard enthusiasts who are investing in chickens had the initial interest prior to eggflation, and high prices merely gave them the extra push to do it. He thinks those who have reasons outside of price point are most likely to succeed at egg farming.
“Knowing where your food comes from, food security, and simple enjoyment are all good reasons to have a few chickens,” he said.
For backyard farmers who don’t have chicken infrastructure, purchasing the chickens is the cheapest part of egg farming.
“We just have to be fully aware of everything that comes with it,” he said. “Even if someone just gives you their chickens and the entire setup, there will still be costs of keeping chickens, and the responsibility of keeping them safe and productive.”
Chicken farmers need to attend to chickens on a daily basis and in all kinds of weather, which can place stress on the chickens. Those that do it well may have more eggs than they know what to do with, so they will need to find places to sell — or give away — their eggs.
“Despite the challenges, many people successfully keep laying hens and couldn’t see their life without them,” he said. “However, we must be fully aware of all the costs and responsibilities required to minimize regretting the decision down the road.”
