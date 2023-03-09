A horticulture educator in Cleveland County tells The Transcript many backyard enthusiasts get into fruit tree growing without realizing the responsibility the hobby entails.
Courtney Dekalb-Myers, horticulture educator at Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension said fruit trees require considerable care, and that those who don’t have time to devote to their fruit trees will be disappointed with the results.
“Knowing what all is involved and being able to devote the time can result in a bountifully sweet harvest,” she said.
Dekalb-Myers said in Oklahoma, many try to grow peaches, but struggle because of late winters.
“Peaches can be a big challenge because we have a lot of late freezes in Oklahoma,” she said. “That is going to cause some issues this season because if we get classic April freezes it could cause damage to blooms and fruit.”
The educator said she enjoys figs from her backyard because it is a durable species that performs well in Oklahoma.
“Asian pears can tolerate our climate better than European fruit,” she said. “I like them. They are a great combination between the flavor of a pear and the crispiness of an apple.
Dekalb-Myers said fruit trees require annual maintenance, which includes pruning, training, and fruit thinning.
“Some trees need staking or trellising, especially when young,” she said. “Most fruit trees also require pesticide applications to control insects and diseases.”
Dekalb-Myers recommended that homeowners be proactive with applying pesticides because as soon as an infection takes place, it can’t be reversed.
“Pesticide applications to control insects can be based on monitoring populations,” she said.
Backyard fruit farmers may benefit from choosing a location with a sandy loam soil with a slightly acidic pH level, according to Dekalb-Myers.
“Drainage can be improved by installing drain tiling, planting trees on berms, or planting in raised beds,” she said. “Planting fruit trees on gentle slopes where cold air can drain away will lessen frost and freeze damage to blossoms in spring.”
For those who want to plant bare root trees, Dekalb-Myers said the time has passed. However, next month, backyard farmers can consider planting starters that have grown in a pot.
Another consideration, she said planters should assess pollinators in the area.
“Many fruits require that the flower is pollinated with pollen from different cultivars of the same fruit,” she said. “Planting only one cultivar of these fruits often results in masses of blooms in the spring, but few or no fruits.”
