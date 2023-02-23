An invasive species is attacking an Oklahoma garden favorite, but there are things local gardeners can do about it.
Crapemyrtles are a kind of shrub that comes in 50 different varieties, and they are known for their summer-blooming flowers, according to a local specialist.
Courtney DeKalb-Myers, Cleveland County Oklahoma State University horticulture educator, said they grow up to 20 feet tall, but there are dwarf varieties, making them popular in gardens.
“Their flowers are papery plumes of white, pink, purple, or red. Crapemyrtles are drought tolerant and, up until recently, they’ve been considered a low maintenance plant,” DeKalb-Myers said. “Unfortunately, Oklahoma crapemrytles are subject to crapemyrtle bark scale, or CMBS.”
CMBS is an invasive insect that was introduced to Southern Texas in 2004. Since then, it has spread to many parts of Oklahoma.
“While CMBS is not fatal to the crapemyrtle, it significantly diminishes the appearance of the trees,” she said.
She said gardeners can tell when an adult has made its home on a crapemyrtle because they look grey or white and have a fuzzy appearance. The nymphal, or crawler, stage of CMBS are small and more difficult to detect. Once established in an area, the crawlers can quickly spread by wind.
“Most homeowners will notice CMBS first by the presence of black sooty mold. Black sooty mold gives the branches a charred appearance and can spread onto surrounding mulch, plants, and concrete,” DeKalb-Myers said.
She said as CMBS feeds, it secretes a sugary liquid waste product called honeydew, which supports the growth of black sooty mold, creating an unsightly mess in the landscape.
“There are systemic insecticides labeled for sucking pests, however, these are not recommended for treatment of CMBS,” she said. “Crapemyrtles have a long bloom period. An application of a systemic insecticide would impact the many pollinating insects that visit the crapemytle’s blooms.”
Instead, OSU Extension recommends the following to combat CMBS:
• Properly prune and thin the canopy of the crapemyrtles. This will increase the airflow within the canopy, creating a less conducive environment for CMBS to spread. Make sure to avoid “crape-murder” though, the improper practice of pruning crapemyrtles down to stubs.
• Scrub infested bark with a soft brush and a mild solution of dishwashing soap and water. This will remove the female scales and egg masses, as well as the build up of black sooty mold.
• Apply a horticultural oil at the dormant rate. It’s important to do this during the late winter, as an application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.