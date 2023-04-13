Lettuce farmers should romaine calm if their produce doesn’t turnip how they would like it. Whether grown, or from a store, a local educator is encouraging everyone to incorporate leafy greens in their diet as the first fruits of the season are ready for harvest.
“Spring can be a great time to enjoy fresh seasonal vegetables like lettuce and other salad greens,” said Christi Evans, family and consumer sciences educator at the Cleveland County OSU Extension Office.
“Eating vegetables is important because they provide nutrients that can reduce our risk of some diseases.”
Evans said leafy green vegetables contain Vitamin A, Vitamin C, beta-carotene, calcium, folate, fiber, and phytonutrients. They are also low in calories, fat free and low in sodium.
This time of year, fresh leafy greens like spinach, kale, mustard greens and leaf lettuce can be found at the grocery store or the local farmer’s market.
“When selecting lettuce and other greens, choose those with crisp leaves and avoid leaves with brown edges,” she said. “After purchase, store in a clean refrigerator at a temperature of 40 degrees or below.”
Preparing leafy vegetables poses a certain level of risk that many vegetables do not, because they are often served raw, which Evans said can be healthy, except in the event that the food contains foodborne illness.
“Raw fruits and vegetables can contain foodborne bacteria such as E. coli, listeria, and salmonella,” she said. “These bacteria can be in the soil or water where the produce was grown, or the produce can become contaminated during storage or preparation.”
To decrease the likelihood of eating leafy greens with foodborne illness, Evans said it is important to wash it before eating, even if it was grown at home. However, she does not recommend using detergents, soap or other products, as these can be harmful if ingested.
“Keep fruits and vegetables separate from raw meat, poultry, and seafood to avoid contamination from harmful bacteria,” she said.
One of the most common places where food becomes contaminated with foodborne illnesses is on countertops and cutting boards. For this reason, Evans recommends washing cutting boards, countertops, and even knives or other utensils between uses, especially if it was used on raw meat.
“Because lettuce and other salad greens are very perishable, they should be used within one week after purchase,” she said.
“To prepare small or delicate greens like lettuce, spinach, arugula, and mustard greens, these can be hand torn or left whole and served as a salad or added to sandwiches,” Evans said. “Spinach can make a great addition to smoothies, omelets, or scrambled eggs.”
For larger greens, such as Swiss chard, kale, and collard greens she recommends cutting off both sides of the stem and discarding it.
“Cut or slice greens into quarter or half inch sections,” she said. “These greens are often prepared by cooking, which can also reduce the risk of foodborne illness.”
Evans recommends sneaking greens into dishes. Greens, like spinach and kale, can be sautéed in oil with seasonings. Greens can also be added to soups, stews, lasagna, stir fry, casseroles and many other favorite dishes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.