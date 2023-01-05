Now is the time to prepare for the spring gardening season, according to a local horticultural specialist.
Courtney DeKalb-Myers, horticulture educator for the Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension, said the best time to think about the spring growing season is when the ground is still cold.
“With the new year here, some gardeners may already be itching with spring fever,” she said. “Thankfully, there is still plenty to do while the ground is cold and the days are short.”
Dekalb-Myers said one example of planning is that gardeners should start thinking about careful consideration when selecting a planting site. A good site will prevent frustration in the later season.
“For vegetables, an ideal spot is exposed to full sun with fertile, well-drained soil. If the site has poor drainage, heavy clay, or shallow topsoil, raised beds or container gardening can be a better alternative,” she said.
Planters can also start thinking about irrigation systems, as successful gardens are planned near water sources.
“Avoid slopes and, if possible, keep vegetable gardens away from trees,” Dekalb-Myers said. “The majority of tree roots spread out two times the diameter of the canopy and can potentially compete for water and nutrients.”
She recommends planters assess soil fertility by conducting a soil test, which can be completed through the Cleveland County OSU Extension Office. Routine tests cost $10, and include pH, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium analyses.
To collect a soil sample, Dekalb-Myers recommends that planters take 15-20 random cores from the area of interest from 6 inches down.
The cores should then be mixed together in a clean bucket and brought in a quart-sized Ziploc bag to the extension office.
It takes about two to three weeks to process the results, and the extension will include fertilizer recommendations.
“Now is also a good time to research new vegetable varieties,” Dekalb-Myers said. “While colorful seed catalogs can be a comfort for gardeners during these colder months, it can be overwhelming to assess the options.”
Gardeners should research how disease-resistant these new varieties are, and how they can best thrive in the climate they wish to grow them, Dekalb-Myers said.
“Some varieties have also been bred to include heat tolerance, like slow-bolting broccoli or tomatoes that will set fruit at higher temperatures,” she said. “Selecting varieties for cold tolerance is beneficial when trying to get plants in the garden early.”
Dekalb-Myers also recommends organizing desired plants by writing down the crops’ name, amount desired, dimensions of plots available, and dates of planting, the information of which can be used to determine the appropriate number of seeds to order.
For specific planting dates and other information, read the OSU’s Fact Sheet HLA-6004 Oklahoma Garden Planning Guide, which can be picked up at the Extension office.
