The winter presents its own challenges to backyard horticulturalists and gardeners, but by following simple steps, locals can ensure that their plants will remain healthy through fluctuating subfreezing temperatures.
“While we’re not known for overly harsh winters, our temperatures have whiplash inducing fluctuations. We might be able to wear shorts and a t-shirt one day and a heavy coat the next, but our landscape plants and gardens must endure the changes,” said Courtney Dekalb-Myers, Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension director and horticultural specialist.
The first step to protecting plants is choosing the right kind of plants that are suitable for Oklahoma weather. Even throughout the state, some plants fare better than others depending on where they are planted. It is a good idea to acquire plants as locally as possible from reputable vendors.
Cleveland County lies within USDA Plant Hardiness Zone 7, which means that its average extreme minimum temperature ranges from 0-10 degrees. Those shopping for plants can look at the label which says that it is hardy to Zone 7 or lower.
OSU Extension has compiled Oklahoma Proven list, which details native Oklahoma plants that thrive within the state.
Throughout the winter months, trees often receive little moisture, so Dekalb-Myers recommends watering backyard trees on occasion.
“Adequate soil moisture can also have an impact on our plant’s hardiness. All plants, but especially evergreens, need water during winter months. Plants should be thoroughly watered in the fall to prepare for winter. During dry winter months, evergreens should be watered about once a month. This includes plants like holly, juniper, arborvitae, pine, Southern magnolia, cherry laurel, and others,” she said.
Winter mulching can also help protect plants from fluctuating winter temperatures. She recommends waiting until after a deep frost to apply mulch.
“Mulch prevents soil and moisture fluctuations, as well as insulates plant stems and roots,” said Dekalb-Myers.
Gardeners can purchase mulch at a store, or they can use cotton burs, grass clippings, and leaves. She recommends avoid piling mulch too close to the base of trunks – at least six inches – as it can suffocate the plants.
Younger trees may need better protection. Gardeners should consider using a commercial polyurethane spiral wrap or paper wrap around the trunk of the trees. These coverings should be applied in the fall and removed in the spring.
“These young trees are especially susceptible to sun scald, blistering and cracking of the bark, during the winter months. Temporary protective barriers, such as sheets or burlap or bales of hay, can be used to protect plants from cold winter winds,” she said.
By following these simple steps, gardeners increase their likelihood of a lush spring garden.
For more tips about winter care of landscape plants, or other horticulture questions, reach out to the Cleveland County Extension Office at 405-321-4774 or courtney.dekalb@okstate.edu.
