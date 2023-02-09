Amid rising prices at the grocery store, one way that locals can save money is by not throwing away their food, according to an educator at the Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average family of four throws away $1,500 worth of food every year. Christi Evans, family and consumer sciences educator at Cleveland County OSU Extension, said that with careful planning, anyone can recover some of those losses.
“Food waste can be reduced by planning meals in advance and making shopping lists to buy only what is needed and will be consumed before it spoils,” she said.
Evans recommends checking the kitchen before going to the grocery store so shoppers will have an understanding of what food has already been acquired. She also warned against buying everything in bulk.
“Buying in bulk can sometimes be a cost-effective option, but not if the food ends up being thrown away due to spoilage,” she said.
Evans also recommends that people make use of their freezers, which can make food last longer.
“Perishable foods like poultry and ground beef should only be stored in the refrigerator for one to two days but can last months in the freezer,” she said.
For those buying meat, or other perishable items in bulk, Evans recommends dividing the package into smaller portions and storing them in the freezer.
“To safely store meat and poultry in the freezer, wrap it in heavy-duty aluminum foil or freezer bags and label the packaging with the contents and the date,” she said. “It’s also a good idea to retain the original package label so you will be able to identify the product in the event of a food recall.”
Evans recommends that folks familiarize themselves with the shelf lives of different kinds of food.
“For example, fresh berries and leafy greens have a much shorter shelf life than apples and root vegetables like onions and potatoes,” she said.
Evans recommends people purchase foods with different shelf lives. She said that buying frozen or canned food products can be a more affordable option for families who often throw away fresh foods due to spoilage.
“When purchasing canned foods, be sure to avoid cans with dents, bulges, cracks, or leaks because this can be a sign of the bacteria that causes botulism poisoning,” she said.
While some foods store well together, others do not.
“When storing fruits such as apples, bananas and avocados, store these separate from other fruits and vegetables because they release a large amount of ethylene gas, which can cause other produce items to quickly ripen when stored together,” Evans said.
To optimally store food in the refrigerator, she said it is important to set it below 40 degrees, and it is also important to not overfill it as cold air needs to properly circulate through it.
For many families, leftovers can be a source of spoilage.
“Leftovers are only safe to eat within 3-4 days so you can avoid wasting food by keeping track of what you have stored in the refrigerator and what needs to be eaten within this timeframe or moved to the freezer for longer storage,” she said.
Evans also recommends not relying on “best if used by,” “sell-by,” “use-by,” or “freeze-by” labels as they often lead to unnecessary food waste.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, confusion over date labels accounts for an estimated 20 percent of food waste in the home.
“Except for the “use-by” date on infant formula, these labels help indicate when a product will be the best quality, but these are not food safety dates,” Evans said.
“It’s important to always examine food products before consuming, and if you notice there has been a change in color, consistency, or texture, you should avoid eating them. You should always discard food products immediately if you notice any signs of mold growth.”
