It’s the time of year when homeowners are filling their yards with flowers.
Many locals wait until the end of April to plant gardens because of potential late freezes. As spring is upon those living in Oklahoma, garden centers are filling their inventory with annuals and perennials for purchase.
Courtney DeKalb-Myers, horticulture educator at Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension, said homeowners can save money by planting their gardens themselves, and by applying a few techniques they can yield professional results.
“It’s great because you are able to select your own aesthetic and choose what you want to grow,” DeKalb-Myers said. “Some people like more wildscape-type gardens. You can really tailor it to your preferences and assume ownership of it.”
She said people who landscape benefit with increased mental health.
“There are many benefits to landscaping. Research shows that an increase of green spaces in our lives can benefit our mental health,” she said. “Plants can be selected for different environmental benefits.”
Xeric plants have become increasingly popular, which thrive in areas with low moisture. They help homeowners to conserve water. Popular Oklahoma xeric plants in Oklahoma include sedums.
“They have such deep root systems, which allow them to be able to pull up lots of water,” she said.
DeKalb-Myers said popular xeric plants are also pollinator plants, as well as native plants.
“There are many great examples of plants that kind of tick all three boxes, like liatris, coreopsis, yarrow, echinacea, aromatic aster, and goldenrod,” she said. “They are all great native plants that conserve water and provide food for pollinators.
For ornamental grass, she recommends big bluestem, which provides a food source for birds.
“Plants can also be used to correct problems, like drainage or erosion, as well as provide screening from noisy roads or neighbors,” she said.
DeKalb-Myers recommended that landscapers consider five elements to landscape design: mass, form, line, texture, and color.
“Mass, form, and line are used to organize material within a landscape, where texture and color provide richness and interest,” she said.
DeKalb-Myers said mass describes the visual weight of material within the landscape, so individual garden beds, structures, and even void spaces can have mass.
Form refers to the silhouette of objects in a landscape.
“For example, trees can have a pyramidal, crowned, vasal, or spreading form,” she said.
DeKalb-Myers said gardeners should look for natural and manmade lines within a garden.
“Lines can be straight and appear formal, or they can be curvy and appear more natural. Consider existing lines in the landscape when designing new areas,” she said.
Texture, she said, describes the physical characteristics of a material relative to other materials.
“Coarse textures are highly visible and make great focal points. Fine textures recede and can make a small area feel larger. Texture doesn’t have to come from just leaves but can also come from bark or flowers,” she said.
Color can be personalized to suit a person’s interest. DeKalb-Myers recommended that gardeners consider using color schemes to maintain consistency.
“Monochromatic color schemes use different shades and tints of a single color. Analogous color schemes utilize colors that are adjacent to each other on the color wheel, for example, red, purple, and blue,” she said. “Complementary colors choose colors that are opposite each other on the color wheel, for example, yellow and purple. Polychromatic color schemes use many different colors.”
