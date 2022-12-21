Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Mostly clear this evening becoming windy with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 13F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening becoming windy with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 13F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%.