It’s the holiday season, and pecan growers just can’t seem to get enough of their nuts.
Whether in pecan pie, butter pecan cake, pecan toffee, pecan bars, pralines, chocolate chip pecan cookies, pecan brownies, shortbread, pecan cinnamon rolls, banana nut bread, or carrot cake, or whether they are just plain nuts, pecans are a staple in holiday cuisine.
Bradley Secraw, Cleveland County OSU Extension agriculture director, said that many in the Norman area grow pecan trees, and that in some years, they experience higher crop yield than in others. However, by taking a few steps, they can increase the likelihood of rolling out nuts for generations to come.
“Some years you may have more nuts than uses for them. In other years, they seem to produce little if anything at all. Even more frustrating is harvesting nuts just to find them rotten or hollow inside,” Secraw said.
He said that it isn’t abnormal for pecan trees to produce a different amount of nuts from year-to-year, and that scientists don’t fully understand why the trees produce in the quantities they do.
“Even when a tree is knocked off cycle due to frost or disease destroying a crop, within a couple years, that tree will be back on the same cycle with the rest of the trees in the region. There’s nothing that the homeowner or producer can do to change this,” Secraw said.
Pecan trees are indigenous to Oklahoma, so pecans vary in size and shape, unlike commercially-grown pecans. Growers shouldn’t feel shocked if they uncover uncharacteristically small, or misshapen nuts.
“These native pecans vary widely in nut shape, size, kernel percentage, and productivity,” Secraw said.
It’s also not uncommon for trees to peter out the year following a robust yield, as a large nut harvest can place undue stress on the plant.
“In extreme cases with improved varieties known to overbear, a heavy nut crop can also lead to limb breakage,” he said.
Secraw said his trees have gone three years without a crop following an “on” year. Commercial growers shake their trees and thin their crop, which falls outside what most home growers can do.
The director recommends boosting the fertility of soil around the trees to promote productivity.
“On poor sites, overall pecan tree growth and production can be reduced significantly, especially without supplemental fertility,” he said.
Pecan trees are wind pollinated, so they should be planted no more than 300 feet apart from other pecan trees. They are also largely self-incompatible, which means that there must be at least two genetically different trees in the area to allow for cross pollination.
Drought can negatively affect the following year’s production, so ensuring one to two inches of water per week through a combination of rain and irrigation can promote an optimal nut size.
Disease can penetrate pecan trees, creating pecan scab. While commercial growers spray trees, this is expensive for most growers. Instead, homeowners should destroy infected leaves and shucks, according to Secraw.
He said pecan weevils are the costliest pest for pecan production, which lay their eggs on the pecans from August to mid-September, and larvae feed on the nuts.
“Since most homeowners are unable to spray large trees, the best way to control pecan weevil is by wrapping the trees with circle traps,” Secraw said.
It is important to know other forms of pests that can infect a pecan tree’s nuts, the information of which can be found at the Cleveland County OSU Extension Office.
For pecan growers, shelling out a couple of nut jobs throughout the year will be worth the effort when it’s time to get cracking on the holiday meal.
